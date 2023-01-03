Influencer reveals ‘party of the year’ at Bondi Icebergs attended by Pip Edwards was BORING

An influencer who attended the very last New Year’s party at Bondi Icebergs last weekend labeled the event as ‘not fun’.

Billed as Sydney’s ‘party of the year’, the $650-a-head soiree was attended by local celebrities such as PE Nation designer Pip Edwards and her cricket star ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke.

Still, TikTok star Sophia Kim, 30, says the party was so disappointing that she had more fun swinging in the park afterwards.

Influencer Sophia Kim, 30, (pictured) who attended the very last New Year’s Eve party at Bondi Icebergs last weekend said the event was ‘no fun’

The American expat, who goes by the name Sophia In Sydney online, shared her disappointment in a TikTok video on Wednesday, telling her fans, “Honestly, it wasn’t much fun.”

‘I went to the IT party of the year, which is at Icebergs on New Year’s Day. And people kept praising it because it should be the last thing they’ll ever do again,” Ms. Kim said as images of the busy party flashed on screen.

The swimwear designer said she was looking forward to the VIP party as it would be the last.

Billed as Sydney’s ‘Party of the Year’, the $650-a-head soiree was attended by local celebrities such as PE Nation designer Pip Edwards (left) and Pip’s cricket star ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke (right). The former couple is pictured partying with their respective friends at the event

The American expat, who goes by the name Sophia In Sydney online, shared her disappointment in a TikTok video on Wednesday, telling her fans: ‘Honestly, it wasn’t much fun’

She also believed that the event, dubbed The Last Dance, would pay homage to Michael Jordan in some way, as the basketball star’s recent Netflix docuseries had the same name.

“And maybe they think like me, where it’s like 2023, 23 is his number,” she added.

Mrs. Kim was very disappointed.

‘I went to the IT party of the year, which is at Icebergs on New Year’s Day. And people kept praising it because it should be the last thing they’ll ever do again,” Ms Kim said as images of the extremely busy party flashed on screen. Pictured: Pip Edwards (second from left) partying with friends at the event

She also believed that the event, dubbed The Last Dance, would pay homage to Michael Jordan in some way, as the basketball star’s recent Netflix docuseries had the same name.

“I was really excited about going here because I thought it was going to be so much fun and amazing, and I just knew all the people would be there… and honestly it wasn’t that much fun,” she said, adding added: ‘It was just very busy’

On Tuesday, Sophia uploaded this photo of the sassy outfit she wore to the Icebergs New Year’s Eve party

“I was really excited about going here because I thought it was going to be so much fun and amazing, and I just knew all the people would be there… and honestly it wasn’t that much fun,” she said, adding added: ‘It was just very busy.’

Footage of Ms. Kim on a swing in the park started playing, as she continued, “And then I walked over to the park and rode these swings. And this made me feel more comfortable. Like, who else can tell about it? Oh my God, I’m weird.’

Sydney’s hottest socialites flocked to the iconic restaurant on Sunday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the legendary New Year’s Eve party.

Pip Edwards, 42, led the celebrity arrivals, wearing an edgy green mesh dress with rips down the front

Leading the arrivals was Pip Edwards, 42, who wore an edgy green mesh dress with rips down the front.

She looked cheerful and was a social butterfly at the event, kissing friends as she greeted them as they entered.

Also in attendance was John Ibrahim joining his side along with longtime partner Sarah Budge.

John Ibrahim along with his old partner Sarah Budge went to his side. He looked casually smart in a light blue shirt worn with white slacks

Sarah (left) was on trend in a white, strapless mini dress that hugged her slender figure

Restaurateur Maurice Terzini (pictured), owner of Icebergs, looked edgy in latex platform shoes with clear perspex heels

Terzini has not given a specific reason why he called time on the event

Restaurateur Maurice Terzini, owner of Icebergs, looked edgy in latex platform boots with see-through perspex heels.

He wore an asymmetrical zip-detailed tunic under a long black blazer and added a crossover earring to the 90s-style ensemble.

Terzini said on Sunday it was important to him to give people a chance to let loose and party after such a challenging period.

“After the lockouts and after Covid, I think it’s really important for everyone to just celebrate,” he said.

“We want to eat well, we want to drink well, and we want to have fun.”

Terzini has not given a specific reason why he called time on the event.