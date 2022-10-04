Influencer Mikayla Nogueira called ‘tone deaf’ and ‘ignorant’ for saying her job is ‘hard’

A social media influencer who tried to claim her job is ‘hard’ has been slammed as ‘toxic’, tone deaf and ‘ignorant’.

Mikayla Nogueira, who has more than 13 million followers on TikTok, complained that her work day ended at 17.19 and attended meetings every afternoon.

‘I literally just finished work and it’s 5:19[pm],’ the 24-year-old makeup artist said in a now-deleted video that resurfaced last week.

‘Try being an influencer for a day. Try it. Because the people who say it’s easy are so far out of their minds. Try it for a day, she added.

Social media influencer Mikayla Nogueira (pictured), from Boston, Massachusetts, has been slammed as ‘toxic’, tone deaf’ and ‘ignorant’ after claiming her job is ‘hard’

Ms Nogueira, from Boston, Massachusetts, said she spends “five to six hours filming video content ranging from three to four videos and then I spend a few hours editing that video content”.

‘Then I have to work on my other social media profiles, whatever that might be. It’s marketing as hell. Then I am at meetings from 12.00 to 17.00,’ she continued.

‘[Being an influencer] is not for everyone. In fact, it’s for a very small handful of people who can actually do this job… You don’t want this job, just saying.’

Thousands of her followers said her remarks were ignorant, while other influencers even accused her of ‘lying’ about her workload.

Model Wisdom Kaye, who has 8.6 million followers, commented: ‘Any influencer who tells you their job is hard is either lying or just downright lazy.’

Sir. Kaye also said impact was ‘easy as s**t’.

“You can wake up when you want, you come to work as long as you want, you can clock in and out as you want, you have no boss, no colleagues, you have unlimited vacation days,” he explained.

‘You decide how long your shift is, you decide everything about your job – you are literally your own boss.

‘Anyone who says this job is hard probably lacks real self-awareness.’

Aussie influencer Abbie Chatfield also weighed in on the discussion on her podcast That’s a lotand said that people ‘are allowed to speak about their jobs’ but that Ms Nogueira may have chosen the wrong forum to do so.

“It’s maybe just choosing who you tell about it… I think it’s kind of tone-deaf to get on your Instagram stories at worst,” Chatfield said.

Many social media users felt her comments were thoughtless.

“I would love to try being an influencer for a day Mikayla,” wrote one of her followers.

‘Cause while you’re sitting in your $1 million house lying to people about makeup, I’m working two jobs from 5am to 9pm just to afford rent and groceries.

Aussie influencer Abbie Chatfield also weighed in on the discussion, saying people ‘are allowed to speak out about their jobs’ but Ms Nogueira may have chosen the wrong forum to do so

‘While you do what I do in a year in a week.’

Ms Nogueira has since addressed the backlash in a nine-minute video, explaining that the clip was posted more than a year ago when she was new to her career and ‘having an off day’.

She said she soon regretted making the video before deleting it and apologizing.