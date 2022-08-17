Influencer Jadé Tuncdoruk shares shocking photo lying face down in the street

<!–

Influencer Jadé Tuncdoruk is no stranger to attending some of the most exclusive events on Sydney’s social calendar.

But on Wednesday, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a cheeky throwback photo of herself, face down in the middle of a busy Sydney street.

In the image, Jadé appears to be taking part in a plank competition on George Street in the city’s CBD.

In another photo, Jadé looks almost unrecognizable with bangs and oversized sunglasses as she sticks her middle finger at the camera.

“This is my Instagram version of the Teenage Dirtbag trend…enjoy it,” she captioned the photo gallery.

The Teenage Dirtbag is a viral challenge in which social media users share a slideshow of photos of their childhood to the soundtrack of Wheatus’ hit song from 2008.

In January, Jadé had to apologize for a racially insensitive Facebook post about Uber Eats drivers.

In the resurfaced 2017 report, Jadé complained about the company’s “annoying non-English-speaking delivery drivers.”

“I order from you all the time and I’m really starting to hate that there are so many non-English speaking delivery guys who can’t follow basic delivery instructions,” she wrote.

“I got a notification today that my food arrived and it took another 20 minutes for the person to come to my door because he hadn’t read my delivery instructions properly and when I called him to explain he didn’t understand a word I said. said.’

She continued: ‘Your GPS consistently sends drivers to the wrong address, which I explained in my instructions that most people read and have no problem with, but when foreigners deliver it takes twice as long to get my then cold get food. To sort.’

Jadé later apologized for her “hurtful comments” after her post was uploaded by the Celeb Spellcheck Instagram page.

“I’m sorry to everyone I’ve hurt with my comments. I hold myself accountable for my actions,” she wrote.

The rant came after she faced backlash for demanding that a small business refund her $2,000 honeymoon deposit.

The Weekenda company accused Jadé of “circumventing” their policies after ignoring the terms and conditions.

“It’s no excuse, but know that I’ve grown tremendously in recent years. I always try my best to be someone that others can look up to and I know I’ve let people down and I’m really sorry for that,” she said later.