Influencer is accused of racism for using ‘black hair oil’ that has been trending online

An influencer is accused of racism for using a hair oil ‘made for black women’.

Beauty guru Danielle Athena’s tutorial on washing hair with the hyped Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil sparked a heated debate on Twitter after a woman, dubbed @aprettyPR on Twitter, berated the influencer for stealing from black women.

Athena’s video opened the floodgates to criticism with some women expressing disgust despite the oil advertised by the black brand as “for all hair types.”

“One drop of the Mielle Rosemary Hair Growth Oil all over my scalp,” Athena said in the video.

The influencer who has about 49,000 followers on TikTok has since removed the video.

Athena’s video was reposted by @aprettyPR with the caption, ‘White women steal from black women and just do s***. and of course she turned those comments off.”

Some users feared that the trend to promote the oil would raise the price of the product and lead to formula changes.

“When a product made FOR POC [people of color] is then used and popularized by non-POCs, companies tend to tailor ingredients and formulas to the majority of those who purchase the product,” one user wrote. “MEANING it will no longer work the same for its targeted consumers.”

The oil’s increased popularity has also led to a sparse supply in some stores, as some say local stores are nearly sold out.

“The point is there are ALMOST all hair products on the market for black hair that actually work and hydrate, nourish and maintain our curls so we have a product that finally works for the US and is sold out everywhere because of people “discovering” it . .’

Others argued that rosemary oil can strengthen hair and promote healthy growth.

“Are you mad that she’s oiling her scalp?” Or because she supports a black market? I want to know where to direct the outrage,” one person wrote.

Another person added, “I’m honestly so confused by this. I’ve been doing this with my hair for years, and not because I saw black women doing this.

“I love research that rosemary oil is great for hair loss and growth. I didn’t know this was proprietary.”

“I recognize how some black women feel and we need to respect that,” another wrote. “However, I am sure this black company is very happy with free marketing and support for non-black customers. Their support helps grow the business, creating opportunities for black stakeholders.

Another person argued that they can see the pros and cons of the advertised oil

Mielle owner Monique Rodriguez addressed the allegation, confirming that the company would keep the formula the same

Meanwhile, Mielle owner Monique Rodriguez addressed the claim, confirming that the company would keep the formula the same.

“We have no plans to change the formula for rosemary mint oil or any other products,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. “There have been a few recent comments on this subject, but I can personally guarantee that we are not making any changes to ingredients.”

Mielle promotes her business online as a beauty brand that believes in natural and healthier ingredients for hair by using a variety of herbs and minerals.

While several products on Mielle’s website are “made for all hair types,” most of the models on the site are black.

The hair growth oil has been trending on social media since the summer of 2022, but did not receive any negative attention until recently.