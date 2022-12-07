Influencer Gracie Piscopo breaks silence

<!–

The influencer whose partner is accused of murdering his mother in Perth has broken her silence, revealing she was in a ‘complete state of shock and utter disbelief’.

Mother-of-one and model Gracie Piscopo has been tight-lipped since Andre Zachary Rebelo was charged last month with the murder of his mother Colleen Rebelo at her home on Preston Point Rd in Bicton in May 2020.

But in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday night, Ms. Piscopo finally shared how she and her three-year-old son Romeo coped.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding of my absence,” she wrote.

Andre Rebelo, the lover of social media influencer Gracie Piscopo (pictured), has been accused of forging his mother’s death certificate after allegedly murdering her

“For the past two weeks I have been in a complete state of shock and disbelief, and I have been deeply moved by the events that have unfolded.

Colleen Rebelo, 58, was found dead in May 2020 at her home in Bicton, an affluent riverside suburb in Perth.

“I am grateful to everyone who has reached out and sent love and support, this has been an extremely difficult time and my focus is now on my son’s well-being.

“Thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting the need for privacy. Romeo and I will get through this.”

Rebelo, 26, has also been charged with five counts of falsifying a document with intent to defraud.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and will face trial in WA District Court in December next year.

Mr Rebelo remains in custody on the murder charge and is due to appear before Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on 21 December.

The photo shows the message Ms. Piscopo posted the day after her friend’s mother died to promote a fake tan brand. Daily Mail Australia suggests no misconduct by Ms Piscopo

Gracie Piscopo (left, holding son Romeo) admitted she struggled to get through the shock of her lover Andre Rebelo (right) being framed for his mother’s murder

Ms. Piscopo (pictured with Rebelo) has modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and has a million followers on Instagram

In her obituary at the time, Mrs. Rebelo was described as a “devoted and loving mother to Julian, Andre, Monique and Fabian”.

Ms. Piscopo has modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand.

She has a million followers on Instagram.