Influencer Em Davies goes braless in photo shoot

She has raised eyebrows with her controversial Instagram posts in the past.

And Perth influencer Em Davies drew attention again on Thursday when she went braless during a photo shoot for popular fashion brand Princess Polly.

The blonde bombshell, 32, left nothing to the imagination as she posed in a devious sheer top and mini skirt.

She channeled ’90s street glamor in the brown top and white skirt paired with motorcycle sunglasses.

The leggy model completed her look with a low-profile ponytail and a heart necklace.

Em was inundated with fans complimenting her appearance.

“Ooo, she’s got an attitude,” one fan wrote.

“Something else dear,” added another.

It comes after Em made hearts beat faster when she donned a skimpy monokini in Bali.

She revealed more than her fans expected in the sassy swimwear at her villa in Bali.

Em showed her ample cleavage and flat stomach in one piece and turned to show off her pert derriere.

She recently found herself in hot water after a private photo on her Instagram account was accidentally shared with her public story.

Em shared an image of what appeared to be a sealed jar of brownie as she headed to the airport to catch a flight to Bali.

“Are we going to regret eating this weed brownie on the way to the airport?” she wrote alongside a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ poll.

The post was deleted a few minutes later, presumably when she realized it was being shared with her 360,000+ followers, rather than her close friends.

It was then reposted by Instagram account Celeb Spellcheck.

“Em D(MA) & Lil Brownie,” Celeb Spellcheck captioned the post.

The post was quickly inundated with comments.

“The biggest flogging in the world, I’m sure the Indonesian government wouldn’t be impressed if they come through after eating that,” one commented.

“Tell me you’re a bogan going to Bali without telling me you’re a bogan going to Bali,” wrote another.

Others assumed Em wasn’t supposed to share the photo publicly.

Last year, Em found herself in hot water when she appeared to be breaking mandatory lockdown rules.