Influencer Elena Huelva dies from cancer aged 20

Spanish social media influencer Elena Huelva lost her battle with cancer yesterday after saying goodbye to her followers.

The 20-year-old from Seville, who had nearly a million Instagram followers, battled with Ewing’s sarcoma during her late teens.

Elena was diagnosed with the rare form of bone cancer in 2016, which mainly affects children and young people.

In a heartbreaking update, she said her condition had worsened and said goodbye to her followers.

She said, “My life has not been in vain.”

The cancer patient held back tears as she explained that “it’s not going well.”

Lying in a hospital bed with tubes attached to her airways, the influencer said, “They found more disease in my trachea, which is very dangerous, as you know, because that’s where we breathe.

‘I don’t need to say much more. I want to make it clear that I have already won.’

She spoke of the desire to make cancer more visible, adding, “I know my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted.”

The video garnered 970,000 likes and 90,000 comments, including from Spanish celebrities such as TV presenter Sara Carbonero, singer Manuel Carrasco and actress Ana Obregón whose son died of the same ailment.

Despite her deteriorating condition in December, Elena was allowed to spend the Christmas season at home with her parents Manuel and Emi and older sister Emi, 26.

On Sunday, Elena shared her latest post of her holding hands with a loved one alongside the post: “Today I woke up, not in the best way, in fact, nothing good, a big fright.

“These are very difficult days, they are getting more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated!

“I want you to know that I won a long time ago. We keep going, always.’

She signed off with her slogan and title of her 2022 book: “My desires are winning.”

In an update to Instagram Stories yesterday, a family member posted a photo of Elena with the caption, “Since this morning, Elena has been dancing and looking down at you from her star. Thanks for everything.’

An Instagram follower wrote, “Rest in peace, Elena! You were and are an inspiration.

“Thank you for everything and much encouragement to your loved ones at this time.”

WHAT IS EWING SARCOM? Ewing’s sarcoma is a bone cancer that most commonly affects the ribs, pelvis, and spine. In rare cases, it also occurs in the soft tissues. The condition affects fewer than 30 children a year in the UK. About 225 young people are diagnosed each year in the US. The cause of Ewing’s sarcoma is unclear, but may be related to the timing of rapid bone growth. The most common symptom is pain, which is usually worse at night. Others can be: Swelling

Tenderness

A fever

Weight loss Treatment depends on the size and position of the tumor, but usually includes chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy. Amputation may be unavoidable if the cancer affects surrounding blood vessels and nerves. However, this can be avoided by replacing the bone with a prosthesis or a bone from elsewhere in the body. Source: Macmillan

Someone else commented, “I can’t believe it, rest in peace darling,” while another said, “Rest in peace princess.”

Another follower said, “Rest in peace my dear, you have been an example of struggle and improvement.”

