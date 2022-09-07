Influencer couple roasted for an embarrassing detail in ‘outfit of the day’ video

<!–

A couple of Aussie influencers have been goaded by an embarrassing detail in their recent “Outfit of the Day” video.

Instagram model Jacquie Alexander raised eyebrows this week when she uploaded a video of her modeling a blue jersey with her hockey player friend Nathan Ephraum.

As Jacquie pouted, posed and waved her hair for the camera, you could see Nathan gently sipping a coffee cup.

But seconds later, it became clear that the cup was actually empty and that Nathan had seemingly mimicked the whole thing.

Influencer watchdog account Celeb Spellcheck to repost the video Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the moment Nathan accidentally tilted his cup to reveal it was empty.

‘mug shot’ [teacup emoji],’ the ‘snark account’ cheekily captioned the post.

Celeb Spellcheck followers couldn’t help but poke fun at the couple’s faux pas, commenting, “How hard is it to just put liquid in it?!?!!”

‘But why? Air sipping was pointless,” another commented, while another added, “New lows – fake drinking haha.”

Others humorously praised Nathan for his ability to fake drinking, with one user commenting; “Actually really impressed with the acting tbh, he fooled me.”

“I see an Oscar nomination in his future,” another joked.

However, there is a chance that Nathan was drinking.

If he still had a little bit of booze in his cup, it’s possible he drank the liquid on the camera before showing the empty inside of his cup.