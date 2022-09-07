WhatsNew2Day
Influencer couple roasted for an embarrassing detail in ‘outfit of the day’ video

Entertainment
By Merry

Influencer couple roasted for an embarrassing detail in ‘outfit of the day’ video… so can you spot what’s wrong?

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:54, September 7, 2022 | Updated: 03:54, September 7, 2022

A couple of Aussie influencers have been goaded by an embarrassing detail in their recent “Outfit of the Day” video.

Instagram model Jacquie Alexander raised eyebrows this week when she uploaded a video of her modeling a blue jersey with her hockey player friend Nathan Ephraum.

As Jacquie pouted, posed and waved her hair for the camera, you could see Nathan gently sipping a coffee cup.

But seconds later, it became clear that the cup was actually empty and that Nathan had seemingly mimicked the whole thing.

Influencer watchdog account Celeb Spellcheck to repost the video Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the moment Nathan accidentally tilted his cup to reveal it was empty.

‘mug shot’ [teacup emoji],’ the ‘snark account’ cheekily captioned the post.

Instagram model Jacquie Alexander raised eyebrows this week when she uploaded a video of her modeling a blue jersey with her hockey player friend Nathan Ephraum. (Pictured together in the controversial video)

As Jacquie pouted, posed and waved her hair for the camera, Nathan watched quietly sipping a coffee cup

But seconds later it became clear that the cup was actually empty and that Nathan had seemingly mimicked the whole thing

Celeb Spellcheck followers couldn’t help but poke fun at the couple’s faux pas, commenting, “How hard is it to just put liquid in it?!?!!”

‘But why? Air sipping was pointless,” another commented, while another added, “New lows – fake drinking haha.”

Others humorously praised Nathan for his ability to fake drinking, with one user commenting; “Actually really impressed with the acting tbh, he fooled me.”

Influencer watchdog account Celeb Spellcheck to repost the video Wednesday and share a screenshot of Nathan accidentally tilting his cup to show it was empty (circled in red)

Celeb Spellcheck followers couldn’t help but poke fun at the couple’s faux pas, commenting, “How hard is it to just put liquid in it?!?!!” (Pictured is Jacquie Alexander)

“I see an Oscar nomination in his future,” another joked.

However, there is a chance that Nathan was drinking.

If he still had a little bit of booze in his cup, it’s possible he drank the liquid on the camera before showing the empty inside of his cup.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the couple (both pictured) for comment

