Influencer Chloe Szepanowski says ‘God has been pressuring her’ to go on a detox in bizarre post

Chloe Szepanowski has revealed she is preparing to detox and clean her home in an unusual post.

The popular Australian influencer, who describes herself as “Jesus-loving, Spirit-led and family-focused” on social media, revealed that “God” had “pushed” her to clean up her house and herself.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old shared a picture of her already tidy living room on her Instagram Stories to announce her healthy intentions.

“This is the season of purification,” she captioned the post.

‘God has been urging me to deep clean my home, to reorganize it, to cleanse my interior physically and emotionally.

‘See you in 10 days when the house is clean of trash and the body is clean of trash.’

The mother of two also shared all the ingredients and tools she would need for her next detox, including green powder, liver and digestion capsules, herbal tea infusions, a brass measuring spoon, and a tongue scraper.

Instagram page influencer.updates.au also shared the post with page admin Amber Paul questioning whether Chloe’s already spotless home needed any sort of cleaning.

After voicing her displeasure at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Chloe Szepanowski is taking some time out for a deep clean.

“God has prompted Chloe to do a 10-day gut detox today,” Amber wrote.

“He’s also going to take out the trash in his house. I feel like his house is already very minimalist.”

The recent opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics left Chloe and her partner Mitchell Orvall, 27, irritated.

Following outrage from religious groups over allegations that the ceremony included a blasphemous depiction of the Last Supper, the couple shared angry posts on Instagram Stories on Saturday.

They compared Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, The Last Supper, with the scene from the Olympic Games, which featured drag queens and a “naked” man painted blue.

“Anybody else see Jesus being mocked at the Olympics?” Orval wrote.

“If he made me this angry, let it serve as a comforting reminder: they wouldn’t be doing this unless he was telling the truth!”

Szepanowski chimed in on his own post: ‘Well this is just the worst one yet.

“This year, God is being mocked. It is horrible, but it is one more reason to follow Jesus.”

Despite Chloe and Mitchell’s concerns, it has since come to light that Opening Ceremony was likely referencing a different piece of art.

US-based Reverend Benjamin Cremer shared a post on social media that dispelled the accusation that the controversial scene mocked the classical painting by Leonardo da Vinci and therefore Christianity.

The post reads: ‘It was a representation of the event called the Feast of Dionysus. Greek god of festivities, celebrations, rituals and theatre.

‘The Olympic Games are part of Greek culture and tradition. French culture is deeply rooted in celebration, festivities and performing arts.’

According to theory, the scene depicted at the opening ceremony was based on a painting called The Banquet of the Gods by Johann Rottenhammer and Jan Bruegel, from around 1602.

Another social media post questioned the idea that the scene depicted the Last Supper.

Taylor Driskill Pafford wrote: ‘This painting is not specifically of Dionysus, but shows how festivals were often depicted during the Renaissance period, with much Greek influence.

‘It may resemble the feast of Dionysus and may also be reminiscent of the Last Supper.

‘That’s because during the Renaissance, many paintings depicting a party had a table with people on one side (and maybe a few at the front ends) and had them sitting and standing in different positions.’

Adding weight to Pafford’s argument, his post was shared by a pastor.

The Rev. Cassie Rapko wrote: “It was not the Last Supper, which is celebrated in Italy, not in France. It was the Feast of Dionysus.”