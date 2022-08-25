Influencer and podcaster Nikki Westcott announces her engagement to her boyfriend Oli Frost

<!–

Influencer and entrepreneur Nikki Westcott surprised her fans on Wednesday by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend Oli Frost while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain.

The brunette bombshell posted a precious photo to Instagram of her and her new fiancé celebrating the moment she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.

Next to the image, Nikki wrote ‘somewhere on a beach in Mallorca it was a yes’.

A beaming Nikki was seen holding an open bottle of champagne as Oli passionately kissed her on the cheek.

Another photo revealed the dazzling solid diamond engagement ring on her ring finger.

Her ecstatic news caught the attention of many of her high profile followers who quickly expressed their good wishes.

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow wrote “omg congratulations” while model Ruby Tuesday entered Matthews with “yes yes yes”.

Fans were relieved to see Nikki so happy after a tough 2021.

She made headlines last year after the attempt to trademark the name of her fashion label Jagger & Stone failed.

The high-profile case even caught the attention of legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones.

Rolling Stones’ company Musidor BV opposed the move, alleging that Nikki and her partner Lucy Jackson were attempting to swap the name of the band and their famous frontman Mick Jagger.

However, the pair denied that the brand’s name had any reference to the Rolling Stones or Mick Jagger.