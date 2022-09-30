Influencer, 35, says she thought she was suffering from a migraine but it was BRAIN ANEURYSM

An influencer has opened up about her experience of suffering a life-threatening brain aneurysm after she initially thought it was nothing more than a migraine.

Meredith Staggers, 35, of Houston, Texas, has described the excruciating pain she endured while experiencing the effects of a bleeding brain aneurysm that she tried to brush off as a headache.

The founder of the popular lifestyle blog Cake & Confetti had been a victim of migraines for years, especially when she was pregnant.

But in August, the influencer experienced what she thought was another throbbing headache like the others.

While running errands on August 4, Meredith began suffering from stroke-like symptoms.

‘I started seeing an aura in my left eye and slowly began to lose my sight. My face started to go numb and then I started to lose feeling in my hands and feet,” she said People recently.

‘I tried to call my husband and I couldn’t press the buttons on my phone, like it didn’t register in my brain.

“I was finally able to contact him, but 10 or 15 minutes later I lost the ability to speak coherently.”

After finally being able to call her husband, he immediately came to the rescue and rushed her to the emergency room, where she said doctors thought she was ‘under the influence of drugs’ because of how incoherent she was .

Doctors did both a CT scan and a chest X-ray, but both came back normal.

And after spending nearly nine hours in the emergency room waiting room to be assessed by a doctor, the mother-of-three ultimately decided to leave as most of her symptoms subsided.

But a week after the blogger brushed her symptoms off as those of a severe migraine, she experienced another major episode.

While at an OB/GYN appointment with her daughter, Meredith suddenly lost her vision, was unable to hold her child and was unable to communicate with the doctors.

But again she thought it was migraines caused by hormones and stress – as she had just given birth and her newborn daughter was suffering from pneumonia.

The ticking time bomb that Meredith mistook for a migraine: What is a brain aneurysm? An aneurysm is a bulging of a blood vessel in the brain.

When it ruptures, it causes blood to leak into the brain, causing a life-threatening stroke.

A ruptured aneurysm can result in internal bleeding, stroke and can sometimes be fatal.

Aneurysms often have no symptoms until they rupture, but if you experience intense headaches, have high blood pressure, or a family history of aneurysms, you should be evaluated.

Doctors can find an aneurysm through an MRI.

“Not only was I dealing with the postpartum hormones that the average woman experiences, I also had this unusual case of having to go to the hospital with my tiny little baby,” she explained.

“And then at that moment I assumed I was having a really bad panic attack and that triggered the migraine again.”

Meredith’s nurse then advised the mother of three to see a neurologist just in case she was suffering from something other than migraines.

The next day, Meredith scheduled an MRI with her primary care physician.

The MRI showed that Meredith actually had a five-to-six millimeter brain aneurysm.

Her brain aneurysm was about the size of a fingertip and she was rushed to the hospital.

An aneurysm is a bulging of a blood vessel in the brain.

When it ruptures, it causes blood to leak into the brain, causing a life-threatening stroke.

Meredith’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Joseph Cochran at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann explained that her symptoms were caused by a leak or a bleeding brain aneurysm found behind her left eye that was pressing on nerves.

He added that the mum-of-three was “lucky” to have caught it when she did and not when it burst.

“When an aneurysm ruptures, only about half of people make it to the hospital, probably about 40 percent of people are dead before they get to the hospital,” Dr. Cochran People.

“So it’s a devastating thing, but if you catch it before it ruptures, it can be fixed very easily with very little pain and suffering.”

Days later, the lifestyle blogger was scheduled for surgery.

On August 15, her neurosurgeon was able to perform an endovascular flow division, which involves placing a catheter through the groin and up the artery to divert the blood.

‘It was obviously very emotional news as a mother of three young girls and [I was] just immediately felt really scared of what was to come,’ she recalled.

‘But at the same time I felt an enormous relief that I actually had an answer to what had been going on.

‘It was just a very surreal thing because it happened so quickly. One minute it’s like, “Oh, you’ve got a migraine,” and the next, no, it’s something that’s going to require surgery.

‘Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it was an aneurysm.’

On August 15, Dr. Cochran performed an endovascular flow division, which involves placing a catheter through the groin and up into the artery.

The device is then triggered and directs the blood away from the aneurysm. Meredith’s neurosurgeon called this procedure a ‘game changer’ because it allowed the blogger to bounce back faster.

Dr. Cochran advised that anyone experiencing the ‘worst headache of your life’ should seek an MRI, especially if the pain makes you feel nauseous.

He added: “If someone has a headache and the symptoms are persistent, they should get some kind of imaging of the blood vessels in their brain to make sure there isn’t an aneurysm.”

The three main causes of aneurysms are high blood pressure, smoking and family history or genetics.

While recovering from her surgery, Meredith learned that she had a family history of aneurysms.

Meredith is now sharing her story in the hope of raising awareness, explaining: ‘If I could help one person catch it, I’d feel like a huge success’

“When I got my diagnosis, my mom told me that my grandfather had two aneurysms, one of her cousins, and then several other people in the family on the same side have all either died or had an aneurysm that got caught,” she explained. .

‘There were several cases in my family but it was something that no one ever mentioned until I was diagnosed.

“And then that inspired my mom to get an MRI and get checked out just in case.”

Dr. Cochran told Meredith that her children, brothers and sisters should also be evaluated for an aneurysm, noting that if someone has an aneurysm, their ‘first-degree relatives should be checked.’

Due to her large following on social media – where she has amassed over 77,000 followers – Meredith wanted to share her story in the hope of raising awareness.

“All of a sudden I was like, ‘Why isn’t anyone talking about this?’ I didn’t feel like there was a lot of attention around brain aneurysms,” she told People.

‘When you go to the doctor and they ask about your family history, there’s no brain aneurysm there.

‘They ask about diabetes, cancer, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and it just made me realize there’s a big void.

‘So I’m sharing my story, if I could potentially help one person catch it like I did then I would feel like it would be a huge success.’