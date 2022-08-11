Inflation’s decline will not be as dramatic as its rise

This article is an on-site version of the Free Lunch newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Thursday

The cost of shipping a 40-foot steel box across the world’s seas has sunk. The nickel in a nickel is no longer worth more than the nickel itself. Even US headline inflation is falling.

There have been some pretty compelling signs of late that the price increases in markets, from copper to used cars, that we’ve seen over the past year may now be behind us.

Is it time for Team Transitory, a camp that took more blows than a UFC fighter in the first half of 2022, to fight back and say inflation has been beaten? Not quite.

That is not to say that the decreases in the costs of container transport and raw materials mean nothing. They show us that global trade is far from dying, but it is resilient. These dynamics will help reduce price pressures on the supply side.

Yet, as their name implies, these pandemic-era bottlenecks would always disappear. Meanwhile, the huge (and less solvable) risk on Russia’s supply side continues to cut off or even limit gas flows to Europe.

Consider this to get an idea of ​​the extent to which energy prices are driving general inflation. According to the deputy governor of the Bank of England, Ben Broadbentbetween the first quarters of 2021 and 2023, the impact of the shock on household energy bills is likely to be five times greater than between 1974 and 1976 — the worst two years of the 1970s, a decade known for its oil price crisis. .

We don’t want to downplay the good news.

In the US, less exposed to the effects of the war in Ukraine, headline inflation may have peaked. While it may take a little longer in Europe, the record high prints will soon disappear here too.

But we caution against taking today’s imprint as evidence that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are about to shift to a much less aggressive strategy — or, as some investors are now pricing in, interest rates will begin to rise. next year if the recession hits. .

What really matters to policymakers isn’t where inflation will turn, but how quickly it will slide to a level they’re comfortable with.

Our guess is that this level is between 2 and 3 percent. Still, there are many indications that price pressures could remain around 4 to 5 percent for some time to come.

The possibility of a slow shift to 2 percent is not only related to the risk that energy prices pose, however significant they may be.

While monetary policymakers, including Fed Chair Jay Powell, have pinned the blame for failing to track inflation in supply chains and the war in Ukraine, that’s not the only element that has pushed prices up.

As Stephen Cecchetti of Brandeis University put it, “It’s strange that central bankers focus so much on supply-side inflation when demand is such a big part of the increase, especially in the US.”

A core part of the demand side story is the hotness of the labor market. Tiffany Wilding and Allison Boxer, economists at bond manager Pimco, pointed out in a note Wednesday that wage inflation in the US has expanded from the low-paid, low-skilled service sectors to a range of industries, occupations and skill levels. Productivity levels, meanwhile, have fallen.

According to their estimates, unit labor cost inflation is at 7 percent — a level that historically implies core CPI inflation of about 4 percent. If Powell really wants to bring inflation down to 2 percent, it increasingly looks like the Fed will have to destroy jobs.

Then there’s the self-fulfilling element of inflation, where the mere presence of it creates more of the stuff.

Joanna Konings, senior economist at ING, points to British dairy farmers, who may have been unable to raise prices for years due to the influence of the big supermarkets, but who may now be pointing to rising energy and commodity prices and asking for more. “If inflation is easy to pinpoint – if it’s clear that costs are rising in a very visible way – that strengthens the hand of any supplier. Producers can point to price increases and in turn demand more from their customers,” she says.

This world of margins does not contain infinite room for maneuver. Consumer prices for basic commodities such as food and energy and shelter have risen at a rate that has left many people facing the worst crisis of their lives with the cost of living. That crisis – and central bank interest rate hikes – will weigh on demand. However, it will take some time before this scrap between supplier, retailer and consumer is played out. While it does, uncomfortably high inflation will be harder to shift than a big boat stuck in the Suez Canal.

