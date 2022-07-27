Inflation surges by 6.1 per cent – highest since 2001 stirring fears of big August rate rise

Australian inflation is up 6.1 percent for the first time in two decades, raising fears of a super-high rate hike in August.

The consumer price index rose in the June quarter at its strongest pace since mid-2001, after unemployment fell to a 48-year low of 3.5 percent last month.

But excluding the one-off effect of the introduction of GST, Australia’s CPI was the highest since the December quarter of 1990, during the first Gulf War.

Headline inflation is now well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of two to three percent, with the latest reading showing a sharp rise from the pace of 5.1 percent in March, when gasoline prices rose above $2 a year. liters climbed.

Due to a tight rental vacancy market, housing costs rose by nine percent, while transport costs rose by 13.1 percent.

By contrast, the market’s banking expert David Ruddiman said this latest high inflation rate meant the RBA was likely to raise the spot rate by 75 basis points next Tuesday, which would be the largest monthly increase since December 1994.

“Now is the right time for the RBA to pull harder on the cash rate lever, otherwise we could be looking at a longer and much more difficult way back for Australians as the RBA aims for a two to three percent inflation target,” he said.

Historic inflation levels JUNE 2022: 6.1 percent MARCH 2022: 5.1 percent JUNE 2001: 6.1 percent DECEMBER 1990: 6.9 percent JUNE 1990: 7.7 percent MARCH 1990: 8.7 percent JUNE 1987: 9.3 percent MARCH 1987: 9.4 percent DECEMBER 1986: 9.6 percent JUNE 1983: 11.1 percent MARCH 1983: 11.4 percent SEPTEMBER 1982: 12.4 percent Annual Consumer Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released quarterly

“There is a risk that if we see a rate hike of 75 basis points or more in August, followed by successive rate hikes in September, October and November, it will lead to a very hard landing for the economy at some point in the coming period. year.’

A 0.75 percentage point RBA rate hike on Aug. 2 would push the three-year cash interest rate from 1.35 percent to a seven-year high of 2.1 percent.

A borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would see their monthly repayments increase by another $256 if the Reserve Bank raised rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point.

Ruddiman predicted that spot interest could reach 3.5 percent in November, a level even higher than the 3.35 percent forecast by ANZ and Westpac.

Australian borrowers have already experienced 1.25 percentage point rate hikes in May, June and July, the most severe since 1994.

ANZ and NAB both expected the June quarterly figures to see inflation rise at an annual rate of 6.3 percent, which would be the highest since 1990.

The Commonwealth Bank had forecast a 6.2 percent increase in CPI, while only Westpac, of the four major banks, correctly forecast a 6.1 percent increase.

The June quarterly figures were identical to the 6.1 percent level of the June quarter in 2001, a year after the introduction of the 10 percent GST kept prices high.

Russia’s war in Ukraine in 2022 during the June quarter pushed the average gasoline price back above $2 a liter, despite former treasurer Josh Frydenberg cutting fuel excise taxes in half to 22.1 cents a liter in the March budget for six months. months.

Recurrent flooding in southeastern Queensland and northern New South Wales has also pushed vegetable prices up.

Australia is far from the only country struggling to contain inflation, exacerbated by global supply chain restrictions and Covid isolation restrictions.

But the most recent consumer price index is still well below that of other advanced economies.

New Zealand’s annual inflation of 7.3 percent in the June quarter was the highest since the June quarter of 1990.

The United States had inflation of 9.1 percent in June, the worst since November 1981.

Canadian inflation of 8.1 percent in June was the highest since January 1983.

