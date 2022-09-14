Inflation surge forces councils to cut UK ‘levelling up’ projects

Inflation is hitting the government’s ability to implement its flagship local regeneration agenda as rising construction costs mean projects across Britain are being delayed, scaled back or potentially cancelled, councils warn.

Plan Spend £4.8 billion its “levelling” program — designed to reduce regional economic disparities by rejuvenating shopping streets and improving infrastructure — is central to the conservative party’s election promise.

But as inflation is expected to swing into the low double digits this fall, councils are already reporting that the funds critical to delivering projects before the 2024 general election will no longer be sufficient, causing a looming political headache for the country. new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“It’s a huge problem for our councils,” said Sharon Taylor, vice president of the District Councils Network, a cross-party group of 183 councils.

“The government must recognize the rising costs, otherwise these projects will not be implemented and we will end up with half the number by 2024. . . or plots that are not completed,” she added.

A DCN member survey this summer found that 40 percent of respondents said the effects of inflation would force them to delay proposals, or make them unworkable in their current form.

The investigation found that 12 developments, worth £184 million, were at risk, including a street project where costs had increased by 10 percent, and a leisure center where they had increased by 15 percent.

Delivering projects from the various “levelling” pots, including those for urban, high-street and leveling, is critical for Conservative candidates, particularly in “red wall” areas – seats in the north and central countries traditionally held in Labour. voted, many of whom were first won by the Tories in 2019, often by a slim majority.

Will Tanner, director of the think tank Onward, which has been instrumental in developing Tory’s thinking about policy, said inflation would pose a serious challenge to Simon Clarke, the new leveling secretary.

“Projects may be scaled back or completely halted because they cannot be implemented and the politics of that are very difficult for the Prime Minister and the Conservative Party,” he said.

Among the options for Truss would be to increase the fund in line with inflation, which Tanner said was unlikely given other budgetary pressures, or to ask the Treasury to loot other underperforming budgets.

The leveling department said it is working with municipalities to understand the effects of inflation. “We are working closely with all levels of government to achieve our shared ambition to achieve improvements by relentlessly pushing our leveling, urban and high street funds,” it added.

However, Whitehall councils and insiders said there was no expectation of additional money from the central government.

Customers in the Bury market. The council has warned that rising construction costs weighed on the subsidies it had received for upgrades © David Bagnall/Alamy

Eamonn O’Brien, leader of the opposition Labor Council in Bury, a town in northwestern England with a hypermarginal Tory parliamentary constituency, said rising construction costs weighed on the subsidies the authority had received for local upgrades.

“So far the government has been adamant that they will not replenish the successful projects, despite some estimates showing that millions more are needed,” he added.

In nearby Bolton – an area with two marginal Tory seats that has received £20m from the government for a new college – Conservative leader Martyn Cox said contractors were inflation-proofing contracts and demanded a cost review every few months.

In Bolton, contractors are inflation-proof contracts, council leader has said © Mark Waugh/Alamy

“Anyone with a fixed amount to spend recognizes that they have to spend it sooner rather than later,” he said, but warned the rush to deliver would likely create a capacity crisis in the construction industry.

Municipalities are also facing greater budgetary constraints, making it more difficult for them to fill gaps in their spending plans.

In the eastern city of Norwich, plans for a £1.7m refurbishment of a 1960s office building with 4,000 new homes clustered around have been reformed due to rising costs.

Stephen Evans: ‘Government needs to consider building pressures facing municipalities when allocating money’ © Gov.uk

Stephen Evans, Norwich council chief executive, said executing the capital investment program was becoming more difficult than ever as the authority’s budget deficit is expected to triple to £6million thanks to inflationary pressures.

It was “highly unlikely” that the government would increase subsidies, he said, and devise ways to help municipalities, for example by giving more flexibility to shift subsidies to prioritize the delivery of at least some projects.

“When allocating money, the government needs to take into account the construction pressures that municipalities face,” he added.

In the former mining area of ​​Barnsley, South Yorkshire, the council won £20 million from the city fund to revive the former mining town of Goldthorpe.

With an inflation rate of about 13 percent in the construction industry, adding millions of dollars in additional costs, the entire capital program is being overhauled. Labor leader Steve Houghton said some plans “should be delayed”.

Delayed leveling of projects would leave a major dent in Conservatives’ election plans, he said, adding: “They won’t get those wins on the timeframe they thought they would.

“They’re going to struggle to achieve that — that’s a fact.”