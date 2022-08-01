Inflation stokes demand at food banks, hitting Biden’s plan to end hunger by 2030

Nearly half of U.S. food banks describe an increasing number of people queuing for alms as inflation makes basic pantry necessities out of reach and the Biden administration’s eight-year anti-starvation plan has stopped working.

Households in the US told DailyMail.com that supermarket prices had sent them to food supplies for help. Even food bank organizers said inflation increased costs and hampered their ability to help.

The 40-year inflation of 9.1 percent has pushed the butter-to-steak staple out of reach for many and undermines President Joe Biden’s goal to end hunger by 2030 and reduce diets and levels of physical activity in the United States. improve the US.

Pat Young, 64, a retired home care nurse, turned to the St John’s Bread and Life Program in Brooklyn, New York this month as inflation pushed the basic needs of the pantry beyond her annual income budget of less than $30,000 a year.

“It’s really become a challenge to just eat healthy and get by,” Young told DailyMail.com.

Weekly packages of milk, juice, corn, turkey, canned fruit, beans and rice are a godsend for Young. But high energy bills leave her sitting at home in the dark, without air conditioning in the summer heat, missing her favorite fruity treat: cherries.

“You’d be surprised how many more people are eligible to use the pantry,” Young said. ‘Because the economy is so bad, even many working people fit into the low socio-economic bracket.’

She’s not alone. Feeding America, a national charity, says 45 percent of food banks have seen demand surge during recent months of high inflation, with typically 10 percent more beneficiaries asking for help.

Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, another New York-based food bank, said 90 percent of its recipients were expected to rely more on handouts this year as inflation pushed even a dozen eggs up in price by more than a dollar. .

“With food costs rising at the fastest rate in decades, we’re seeing many families who already struggled to keep their heads above water increasingly dependent on food supplies,” Stephens told DailyMail.com.

Ginette Bott, president of Utah Food Bank, said inflation was as powerful an impact as the Covid-19 pandemic and had “strained our customers’ budgets even more tightly.”

A 60 percent increase in gas prices nationwide had doubled her organization’s fuel costs and “basically squeeze both sides of the emergency food aid,” she added.

The same is true in California, where Carolyn Solar, president of Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino, said her organization’s fuel bills had risen from $17,664 in 2021 to $34,460 this year.

As inflation bites, 21 percent of Americans have turned to food banks, according to a Tipp Insights opinion poll this month. About half of the respondents switched to cheaper store brands and gave up expensive items such as meat.

Nearly a quarter simply skipped meals.

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, in the U.S. are not getting enough food to lead active, healthy lives — a figure as of 2020 that many expect to rise with the next update.

Rising food prices come after state governments ended Covid-19 disaster regulations that increased benefits for about 40 million food stamp beneficiaries, and after a Trump-era food purchase and distribution plan that ended in 2021.

The Biden administration says it wants to end hunger and improve diets and general health across the country by 2030 so that fewer people succumb to diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other lifestyle diseases.

The White House did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment on the growing demand for food pantries.

A White House statement this month spoke of a “government-wide strategy to end hunger” and tackle disease and plans for a conference on hunger and nutrition, hosted by Biden, to create a ​Map a 50-year roadmap to tackle the problem.

Democrats tout an inflation-fighting bill of tax reform and climate finance as a solution to high prices, but it remains unclear whether it will get enough Senate votes or reduce inflation in the coming months.

DailyMail.com researched the prices of everyday items and calculated how much they would cost if inflation had stayed at the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target — not the runaway increases we’ve seen over the past year — to find out. how many extra consumers are currently paying

Community volunteers sift and sort produce at a food bank facility in Houston, Texas, earlier this year as food prices soared due to labor shortages, transportation and supply chain problems.