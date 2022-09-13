Inflation: some consumer stocks are more equal than others

Inflation caused double doom for the consumer industry on Tuesday. British food delivery group Ocado and Fever-Tree, which make tonic water, both said rising energy costs would hurt their numbers.

Inflation affects consumer companies differently as it works its way through the system. Cost pressures are easing as economies are sluggish but patchy. Some agricultural commodities are near normal levels. Energy prices are falling, but remain historically steep.

The thicker margins of brand owners cushion them better than the slim pick that retailers typically receive.

Both factors put Fever-Tree in a stronger position than Ocado Retail, the delivery group’s joint venture with Marks and Spencer. The mixer specialist will live up to profit expectations for the year. Ocado Retail is only going to break even.

Shares in parent company Ocado fell more than a tenth. It is highly exposed to higher energy prices and the rising cost of dry ice used to transport frozen goods.

Together they could add as much as £45 million to group costs this year, negating the bulk of the revenue from around £2 billion in revenue. Sales are expected to fall for the first time this year as consumers trade in and shrink the size of their shopping carts from the level of the pandemic.

Rising gas prices hurt Fever-Tree by increasing the cost of glass bottles. It said gross margins were 6.7 percentage points lower in the first half of the year. But it manages to offset this with lower transatlantic freight costs as US capacity increases. A scarcity of labor is the biggest obstacle in this regard.

Both groups are still growing. Analysts expect Fever-Tree revenue to end the year 15 percent higher. The number of customers at Ocado grew by 23 percent to almost 1 million. Capacity expansions will add 200,000 weekly orders to a total of 374,000 in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, inflation and higher interest rates lower the value of future earnings. Shares in both companies have lost at least half their value in the past year. Fever-Tree’s earnings multiple is 20 times compared to a long-term average of 35.

Consumer groups have little choice but to curl up in the corner and take the beating markets. The difficult economic conditions and weak equity markets will continue in the coming months.