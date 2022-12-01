Inflation set to fall ‘quite rapidly’ in 2023, central bankers predict

Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic expressed hope that the battle against inflation was won, but warned that it was far from over.

Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, said inflation in the UK will fall “quite quickly” next year as gas prices fall.

And US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could “moderate the pace” of rate hikes as early as this month.

Positive signs: Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill (pictured)

The comments came as EU figures showed eurozone inflation fell from 10.6 percent in October to 10 percent in November – a welcome sign that the worst cost of living may be starting to ease.

Central bankers around the world have been aggressively raising interest rates to combat rampant inflation.

In the UK, rates have risen from 0.1 percent to 3 percent since December last year and are set to rise again before Christmas. But despite the sharp rise in the cost of borrowing, inflation is at its highest level in 41 years of 11.1 percent.

While Pill raised hopes that inflation will finally start coming down next year, he said the bank was “watchful” of domestic pressures that could conspire to keep inflation going. “We have to be on our guard,” he said.

Powell gave his strongest signal yet that the Fed could ease. “The time to moderate the pace of rate hikes may come as soon as the December meeting,” he added.

Still, Powell also reiterated its determination to continue with increases “until the job is done.”

As fears mount that the UK economy is headed for recession, UK business leaders are the gloomiest about the country’s outlook than at any time since the peak of the pandemic, according to a new poll by the Institute of Directors.

Still, the Bank of England hopes gas prices will stabilize next year “and then slowly begin to decline,” Pill said.

“We expect headline inflation to ease quite rapidly in the second half of next year because of those base effects,” he told an economic summit hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

But other factors can also play a role. In Europe, inflation has risen mainly as a result of rising energy prices, and in America, a shrinking workforce – due to the departure of older workers – is a major driver of price pressure.

In the UK, Pill said, both are happening. “In a sense, the UK has had the worst of both worlds,” he added.

Domestic pressures in the UK could mean inflation persists even after gas prices fall.

Pill said the Bank of England was focusing on whether a “more self-sufficient inflationary psychology” was emerging, in which wages and other costs are rising.

That could mean that inflation ‘will be self-sustaining even if the initial boost to inflation that came from higher energy prices fades from the annual inflation rate’.

Pill also pointed to the impact of Brexit on prices – both because of the loss of free movement of workers and because it has created difficulties for European companies trading in the UK, reducing competition.

In the eurozone, data yesterday showed inflation fell more than expected, from 10.6 percent to 10 percent in October, but the headline figure obscured worrying underlying data.

The decline was mainly due to a decrease in energy inflation, but food prices are still rising. A “core” measure of inflation, which excludes food and gas prices, rose from 6.4 percent to 6.6 percent.