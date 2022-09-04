Inflation crisis Australia: SA financial relief for pensioners low income earners

Some Australians have begun to take advantage of recent changes in wealth, but proponents say more needs to be done to curb the rising cost of living.

Low-income people and retirees in South Australia were recently some financial support when the state government delivered on a budget commitment related to Centrelink.

The one-time, doubled concession fee for living expenses was intended to help approximately 192,000 people who received up to $449 in cash directly into their bank accounts.

SA Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas said it was the largest state government payment ever made to concession card holders and those on low incomes.

Under the concession scheme, homeowners received $449, while renters received $224.60 per household.

Homeowners who are self-funded retirees with a Commonwealth senior health card also received $224.60 per household.

While the payment was welcome, Mission Australia chief executive Sharon Callister told NCA NewsWire that everyone with income support lost when payments were kept below the poverty line.

“Across the country, people are skipping meals, socially isolated, unable to heat or cool their homes, or become homeless because they can’t afford rent,” she says.

“A one-time payment can ease the pain in the short term, but it won’t solve the problems in the long run.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pictured before speaking at the end of the Jobs and Skills Summit at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was vague in discussing Job Seekers the week after Secretary of State Amanda Rishworth said there would be no increase for Job Seekers in October’s budget.

“We will be surveying job seekers and other payments every year, which is what you would expect from Labor governments,” Mr Albanese told ABC radio in Sydney.

“Last time we were in office, we had the largest pension increase in Australian history.”

Ms Callister said the Australian income support safety net should be sufficient to protect people from poverty and to properly support people in their job search if they are able to do so.

“The jobseeker rate remains seriously inadequate at $46 per day and may even deter people from returning to work,” she said.

“No one can survive, let alone thrive and return to work if they can’t afford transportation to job interviews, appropriate clothing or a stable living situation.

The federal government’s refusal to increase the number of job seekers condemns people to live in poverty and forces people to become homeless.

“Income support urgently needs to be increased as the cost of living escalates and the housing crisis worsens.”

Likewise, Mr. Albanian is under pressure to bring forward his cheaper childcare policies, which could save families up to $11,000 a year.

The federal government will increase childcare rates for any family earning less than $530,000 — at a cost of $5.4 billion over four years — but it won’t begin until July 2023.

The government is facing calls to bring it forward to January, but Mr Albanese has so far refused to give in.

Ms Callister said Mission Australia was a member of the Thrive by Five campaign, an initiative of the Minderoo Foundation.

“(We support) efforts to improve the accessibility, affordability and quality of early childhood education for young children,” she said.

According to the campaign’s website, the cost of childcare has risen faster than the cost of housing or electricity.

“A family with two children in daycare can afford $25,000 a year in childcare costs,” it said.

“Families who want to work more than three days a week are discouraged because the costs are higher than the wages earned.”