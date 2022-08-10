Inflation cooled in July, welcome news for White House and Fed
In particular, inflation cooled in July as gas prices and airline tickets fell, a welcome reprieve for consumers and a positive development for economic policymakers in Washington – though no conclusive sign yet that price hikes have turned a corner.
The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in the year through July, a slower pace than economists had expected and significantly less than the 9.1 percent increase in the year through June. After cutting food and fuel costs to better understand underlying cost pressures, prices rose 5.9 percent, in line with the previous measurement.
The marked slowdown in headline inflation — prices barely moved on a monthly basis — is another sign of economic improvement that could give President Biden a boost at a time when rapid price hikes are taxing consumers and undermining voter confidence. The new data followed an unexpectedly strong jobs report last week that underlined the economy’s momentum.
The slowdown in overall inflation was the result of falling prices for gas, airline tickets, used cars and hotel rooms, which offset increases in critical areas such as food and rent. Because the categories in which prices fell can be volatile, and some goods and services that rise quickly in price tend to slow down, the underlying details of the report suggested inflationary pressures below the surface remain unusually high.
Still, as some everyday purchases are at least temporarily cheaper and the job market remains strong, Americans may start to feel better about their personal financial situation.
“It underscores the kind of economy we’ve built,” Biden said on Wednesday. “We’re seeing a stronger job market boom and Americans are working and we’re seeing some signs that inflation may be getting too moderate.”
The slower price increases are also likely to reassure the Federal Reserve, which has been waiting for any sign that inflation is beginning to moderate. But central bankers will likely see this as a first step in the right direction rather than a final victory, as the cost of many goods and services continued to rise rapidly, even as gas and travel-related price declines dragged down overall inflation.
“On the face of it, this is good news for the Fed,” said Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights. “This is the first small step toward the moderation they want to see on a regular basis.”
Policymakers have been hoping for more than a year that price hikes will begin to cool, but those expectations have been repeatedly dashed. Supply chain problems have made goods more expensive, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed commodity prices up, labor shortages have pushed up wages and service prices, and a lack of housing has led to rising rents.
There have been recent signs of progress on at least two of these fronts, with gas prices falling and supply chain tensions showing some improvement. Wednesday’s report also suggested that prices for hotel rooms and airfare have begun to fall, after rising this summer as people took long-delayed vacations. The question now is how sustainable the changes will prove to be.
Several raw material prices have fallen in recent months, and gas in particular is becoming cheaper. The average cost of a gallon began to fall towards $4 in July after peaking at $5 in June, based on data from AAA, which helped cool overall inflation last month. That trend continued in August, which should help moderate inflation.
But it’s unclear what will happen next. The US Energy Information Administration expects that: fuel costs continue to come down, but geopolitical instability and the rate of U.S. oil and gas production during hurricane season, which could cause refineries to go offline, are wildcards in that outlook.
Similarly, supply chains that were disrupted early in the pandemic – first due to a surge in consumer demand for banks, cars and other goods and later due to the conflict in Ukraine – have recently shown signs of disentanglement. That trend should translate into less price pressure on goods in the coming months, but it’s hard to say how big the effect could be.
An index of global supply chain pressures prepared by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York also shows that pressures have eased since December. Importers are now paying about $6,632 in the spot market to move a 40-foot container from China to the west coast of the United States, compared to $18,346 around this time last year, according to Freightos Group data. Average monthly delivery times on the same route are currently around 74 days, up from a peak of 99 days in January.
“It’s a massive traffic jam that’s being unblocked right now,” said Phil Levy, chief economist at Flexport, a freight logistics company.
A small part of the burgeoning consumer price slowdown may also be related to the Fed’s rapid rate hikes this year, which are designed to cool consumer demand and slow business expansion. Central bankers have raised interest rates since March, raising them by three-quarters of a percentage point during each of their last two meetings, an unusually fast pace that has led to the fastest Fed campaign to contain the economy since the 1980s.
Prices for used cars turned down in July, which may happen in part as borrowing costs rise. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed this year and appear to be weighing on the housing market, which could contribute to lower appliance prices.
But a Fed-induced cooling is not yet the main story. Job growth remains robust, even as companies like Amazon and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, are cautiously watching the economic outlook and slow hiring. Wages are still rising rapidly, and so are the prices of many services. Rents, which make up a large part of headline inflation and are closely linked to wage growth, continue to rise rapidly – which is worrying, as they tend to change course only slowly.
Rent main residence climbed 0.7 percent in July compared to the previous month and increased by 6.3 percent in the past year. Before the pandemic, that measure typically increased by about 3.5 percent per year.
Those forces could keep inflation undesirably high, even as supply chains slacken and fuel prices continue to fall. The Fed is targeting a 2 percent inflation rate over time, based on a different but related inflation measure.
“Pressure on Covid’s reopening and travel pressure for revenge has abated — and will likely continue to wane,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior US economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. But she was also cautious, adding that “under the hood we still see pressure on rents. There is still sticky inflation here.”
As inflation continues to be under pressure, Fed officials have said they won’t be turning away from their attempt to bring inflation down anytime soon. Another big change of course is on the table at their September 20-21 meeting, but given how much more economic data they’ll have on hand between now and then, officials have been careful not to commit to any particular move. scope.
Investors interpreted the unexpectedly pronounced slowdown in inflation in July as a sign that policymakers are likely to raise interest rates by half a point, rather than raising a third three-quarters point. Several economists agreed that the new inflation report made a slowdown in rate hikes more likely if the August inflation report – to be released before the Fed meeting – confirms July’s cooling.
“It was as good as the markets and the Fed could have hoped based on this report,” said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies. “I think it takes away the urgency for the Fed.”
But given the high inflation rate for more than a year, Fed policymakers will avoid reading too much into one report. Inflation slowed last summer and then accelerated again into the autumn.
Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said during a recent appearance. “It can’t be just any month: Oil prices fell in July, which will feed through in the July inflation report, but there is a big risk that oil prices will rise in the fall.”
Mester said she “applauds” a slowdown in some types of prices, but that it would be a mistake to “shout victory too early” and let inflation continue without taking the necessary measures.
And for many Americans struggling to adjust their lifestyles to the rapidly rising costs at the grocery store and dry cleaners, annual inflation that’s still more than four times the normal rate probably won’t feel like a big improvement, even as lower fuel prices and rising wages do offer some relief.
Stephanie Bailey, 54, has a solid family income in Waco, Texas. Still, she has cut back on meals at local Tex-Mex restaurants and new clothes because of the rising prices, which she sees “everywhere.” At Starbucks, she opts for cold, non-coffee drinks, which are cheaper in some cases.
Her son, who is in his twenties, has a degree in chemistry and until recently worked for a vitamin manufacturer in Houston, has moved back in with his parents. The rent had become unattainable on his old salary. He now teaches at a local high school.
“It’s just so expensive, with housing,” she said. “He struggled to make ends meet.”