Inflation cooled in July, welcome news for White House and Fed

A small part of the burgeoning consumer price slowdown may also be related to the Fed’s rapid rate hikes this year, which are designed to cool consumer demand and slow business expansion. Central bankers have raised interest rates since March, raising them by three-quarters of a percentage point during each of their last two meetings, an unusually fast pace that has led to the fastest Fed campaign to contain the economy since the 1980s.

Prices for used cars turned down in July, which may happen in part as borrowing costs rise. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed this year and appear to be weighing on the housing market, which could contribute to lower appliance prices.

But a Fed-induced cooling is not yet the main story. Job growth remains robust, even as companies like Amazon and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, are cautiously watching the economic outlook and slow hiring. Wages are still rising rapidly, and so are the prices of many services. Rents, which make up a large part of headline inflation and are closely linked to wage growth, continue to rise rapidly – which is worrying, as they tend to change course only slowly.

Rent main residence climbed 0.7 percent in July compared to the previous month and increased by 6.3 percent in the past year. Before the pandemic, that measure typically increased by about 3.5 percent per year.

Those forces could keep inflation undesirably high, even as supply chains slacken and fuel prices continue to fall. The Fed is targeting a 2 percent inflation rate over time, based on a different but related inflation measure.

“Pressure on Covid’s reopening and travel pressure for revenge has abated — and will likely continue to wane,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior US economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. But she was also cautious, adding that “under the hood we still see pressure on rents. There is still sticky inflation here.”