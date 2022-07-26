Inflation Australia: Horror graph predicts cost of living will be even WORSE

Inflation could be much worse than experts fear as Australian consumers become increasingly concerned about prices rising and remaining high for two years.

The major banks expect official consumer price indices for the June quarter, released Wednesday morning, to show headline inflation at its steepest level in 32 years.

ANZ and NAB both expect the June quarterly figures to push inflation up 6.3 percent year-on-year, which would be the highest since 1990.

Commonwealth Bank forecasts a 6.2 percent increase in CPI, while Westpac forecasts a 6.1 percent rise.

Ordinary Australian consumers are even more concerned with a weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer survey of 1,496 people, conducted last week, which shows an average inflation forecast of six percent over the next two years.

Ordinary Australian consumers are concerned about a weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer poll of 1,496 people, conducted last week, which shows an average inflation expectation of six percent in two years

This is worse than the 5.1 percent in the year to March, the worst since 2001, a year after the GST was introduced.

Inflation expectations for the June quarter ANZ: up 6.3 percent NAB: up 6.3 percent COMMON BANK: up 6.2 percent WESTPAC: up 6.1 percent

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has spoken of an “inflationary psychology” where expectations of higher prices keep consumers spending over fears that prices will continue to rise.

This in turn leads companies to increase their prices.

“If inflation expectations go up and businesses and workers start to expect continued higher inflation rates, it will be more difficult to bring inflation back to target — that would require higher interest rates and a sharper spending slowdown,” said Dr. lowe. last week.

Covid isolation rules and global supply chain restrictions have pushed inflation far above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of two to three percent.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February pushed national average gasoline prices above $2 a litre, but this week they have tempered to $1.80 a litre.

In late March, a month after the invasion, the ANZ-Roy Morgan survey expected consumers to expect inflation of 6.4 percent over two years.

The major banks expect official consumer price indices for the June quarter, released Wednesday morning, to show headline inflation at its steepest level in 32 years (pictured is a barista making coffee in Sydney)

The major banks are all expecting the RBA to raise cash interest rates by 0.5 percentage points in both August and September, from a three-year high of 1.35 percent to a seven-year high of 2.35 percent.

Historic inflation levels MARCH 2022: 5.1 percent JUNE 2001: 6.1 percent DECEMBER 1990: 6.9 percent JUNE 1990: 7.7 percent MARCH 1990: 8.7 percent JUNE 1987: 9.3 percent MARCH 1987: 9.4 percent DECEMBER 1986: 9.6 percent JUNE 1983: 11.1 percent MARCH 1983: 11.4 percent SEPTEMBER 1982: 12.4 percent Annual Consumer Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released quarterly

But with a larger-than-expected inflation result on Wednesday, the RBA could raise the spot rate by 75 basis points to 2.1 percent in August.

Gareth Aird, Commonwealth Bank’s Australian economics chief, has signaled that possibility if there was a “material upside surprise” in the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ CPI data from Wednesday.

Since March, the ANZ-Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence barometer has been below the key 100-point mark, meaning there are more pessimists than optimists.

The score is now 82.4 points.

David Plank, ANZ’s chief of Australian economics, said a poor consumer price index in the second quarter would make shoppers even gloomier.

Headlines about a fresh rise in real inflation when the CPI is released for the second quarter are likely to put some downward pressure on sentiment this week, he said.

ANZ expects a 50 basis point rate hike in August, September, October and November, which would push the spot rate to a 10-year high of 3.35 percent.

Should that prediction come true, a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would see their monthly repayments increase by $1,060 in November, compared to what they paid in May, when the RBA cash rate was still at a record low of 0.1 percent stood.

Australia is experiencing its worst inflation since 1990, the year the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait pushed up gasoline prices.

In the December quarter of that year, it was 6.9 percent.

dr. Lowe has hinted that inflation could reach 7 percent by 2022 for the first time in 32 years.

ANZ is forecasting an even more severe rate of 7.4 percent, which would be the highest since the June 1990 quarter, when it hit 7.7 percent.

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe (pictured left) has spoken of an ‘inflation psychology’ where expectations of higher prices keep consumers spending, fearing prices will continue to rise