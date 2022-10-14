Inflation, a shelter story

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. An absolutely epic swing in stocks yesterday – from a miserable open after the hot consumer price index report to a buoyant close – left Unhedged as stunned as anyone. Short coverage? Expiring derivative hedges? Technical voodoo? We don’t know, but a big stock rally on a day when the futures market had priced in another 25 basis points of Fed rate hikes was not on our bingo card. If you have a theory, we’re all ears: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

Inflation is still hot

Sure, they’re hot, but didn’t we already know that? That’s what Unhedged wondered when we read the latest CPI data, which showed declining numbers but a scorching 0.6 percent core inflation (ie ex-food and energy) for September. It was a major miss for inflation analysts, who had collectively estimated core inflation at 0.4 percent.

Some highlights:

Inflation remains a service story. Core services prices rose 0.8 percent last month, up from 0.6 percent in August.

Services inflation is still mostly about shelter, the reliably warm category (0.7 percent in both August and September) that makes up more than half of core services.

The disinflation of goods is finally visible. Falling shipping costs, commodity prices and rising inventories offered hints that this might happen, but the impact on the CPI was subtle. No longer:

Medical care (12 percent of core services) rose unexpectedly, driven by the rising cost of eye appointments. Chances are it will fade. As we’ve written, next month’s inflation report will update the annual insurance data used to price medical services, turning it into an inflation resistance.

Transport services (10 percent of core services) rose 1.9 percent, well above 0.5 percent in August. It’s hard to know how much this means. The category has been much more volatile in both directions since 2020:

Little in the report suggests that inflation is about to pick up. On the contrary, the deflation of goods received another brake. What happens in services is more debatable, but we believe that as service components such as medical care and transportation moderate, inflation will move from a services narrative to a shelter narrative.

That raises the question, which will be hotly debated on Thursday, where the inflation of the shelter is headed. Remember that CPI shelter is calculated based on rental data. Doves argue that private rental indices have already flipped, but that the CPI is about nine months behind the rental market. That slowdown stems from the fact that CPI covers the entire universe of new and existing leases, while private indices only look at new leases. If history repeats itself, CPI shelter (red line below) should soon start tracking market rents (grey and blue lines) downwards. From Nomura:

But there is another way of looking at it, as Adam Ozimek of the Economic Innovation Group pointed out to us. The chart above is of rent growth, but rent levels also matter. Ozimek shared this graphic on Twitter showing the growing gap between private market rents and CPI rents since the coronavirus pandemic:

In the long run, Ozimek has found that CPI rent levels are catching up with residential rent levels, but shocks in market rents – such as a pandemic, for example – are only reflected in the CPI after some time lag. He assumes that means momentum has now been built into shelter CPI, even with a slowdown in rental growth. Methodological problems make it difficult to estimate momentum.

Ozimek discourages panic and Unhedged does not panic. But we fear that the fall in inflation will be a drag, and a story mainly about shelter prices won’t change that. In other words, Thursday gave the Fed few new reasons to slow down. (Ethan Wue)

Gold-plated market: problem solved?

The ‘mini’ Budget mini-crisis may end with a whimper, not a bang, judging by Thursday’s markets. The pound is now stronger than the day before the budget announcement:

The 30-year Treasury yield is still much higher than before the announcement, but fell Thursday:

And indexed gilts – a particularly important asset in the current crisis, as pension funds dominate the market for them – rose only slightly:

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, can nod happily at these charts. His ultimatum to the markets seems to have pushed pension fund gold sellers into the BoE’s buying program and calmed the markets. The bank bought another £4.7bn worth of gilts yesterday, most of them left-handers, and has one more day to buy (it says). But of course, the relative calm on Thursday wasn’t just due to Bailey’s toughness. This also helped:

Liz Truss was embroiled on Thursday over a major turnaround in the government’s ‘mini’ budget, sparking a market rally amid expectations that a £43bn package of unfunded tax cuts is unraveling. Government insiders confirmed that talks were ongoing about whether or not to settle parts of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax statement. . .[a] person close to the government discussions on the “mini” budget said: “No decisions have been made.”

An LDI pension manager told Unhedged that the mood was “calmer” but that he expected the market to follow politics. He also noted another factor. Speculators have taken advantage of the crisis to go short with long gilts and may want to cover soon to give the market support in the coming days.

The biggest question is whether the pension funds as a group are now out of trouble: whether they have sold enough cash to meet the margin calls and have begun to reset their portfolios for higher rates and interest rate volatility. I don’t know how to estimate how close the funds are, but if the liquidity crisis passes without lasting damage to balance sheets, pensions may look better than before, as Toby Nangle (the man who saw this mess coming) just wrote in Alphaville.

The real test for the gold-plated market will be on Monday, when the BoE is out of the market; markets on Friday tend to act as if Monday will never come. Fingers crossed.

