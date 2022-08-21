Infamous toilet Knights duo Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann were kicked out receives commemorative plaque

<!–

The toilet cubicle of a Newcastle hotel where Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann were evicted last weekend is now commemorated with a plaque.

The Knights stars – who are both currently sidelined with injuries – were asked to vacate a toilet room at the Delany Hotel in Newcastle’s CBD on Saturday night.

Comedian Steve Philip placed the plaque in the booth, which reads: ‘The Kalyn Ponga, Kurt Mann Memorial Toilet. On 8/22/22, Kalyn was celebrating a house purchase, vomited, and Kurt helped his friend.’

The choice of words is a thinly veiled barb for the version of events that Ponga’s father Andre offered to explain the bizarre incident where the Newcastle captain drew unwanted attention.

He made an exciting house purchase on Saturday and celebrated it with some drinking friends. Sick in the toilet and his buddy went in to help him,” Ponga senior told the Daily Telegram on Monday.

That statement has been thoroughly investigated, with some onlookers questioning why the pair decided to take their drinks into the cabin if Ponga felt unwell.

However, Fox Sports then revealed that the Queensland star was not in fact drunk when he was filmed leaving the toilet, with Knight officials telling the couple the pair spent no more than 25 minutes at the Delaney Hotel.

Ponga and Mann were said to have arrived at the pub at 10:45pm on Saturday night and left at 11:10pm, with hotel staff saying neither player was drunk.

On Tuesday, News Corp’s Paul Kent reported that the pair had been tested for drugs by the NRL and while those results will remain confidential, all eyes will be on Newcastle on how they are handling the situation.

Knights coach Adam O’Brien, however, insisted that Ponga remained committed to his football despite the faux pas.

“It may happen that Kalyn may not care because of his relaxed nature and the way he speaks, but behind the scenes I see the way he acts,” he said. News Corp for the game against Canberra over the weekend.

Under-fire Knights coach Adam O’Brien has admitted Ponga may seem too relaxed about his footy for a well-paid superstar captain

‘He [Ponga] is a young fellow; I don’t want to make excuses for him, he doesn’t want to.

“For Kalyn, it’s about helping the team prepare and regain some respect and trust from teammates.”

Ponga signed a monstrous five-year deal worth more than $5 million in April, but only managed to play in 14 games this season before his campaign was cut short by a horrific series of headbutts.

The star full-back is expected to take six to eight weeks to make a full recovery from his concussion, after doctors decided the 24-year-old would be better off in the remaining weeks, also due to the fact that Newcastle never made it to the final.