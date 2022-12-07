Infamous photo of Jacqui Lambie chowing down on a dagwood dog on sale just in time for Christmas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An infamous image of Jacqui Lambie devouring a dagwood dog has been put up for sale again, and the politician jokes that it would make the perfect Christmas present.

The accessory is accompanied by the tongue-in-cheek caption “politicians don’t have to suck” and will be hand-signed by the Tasmanian.

Senator Lambie told NCA NewsWire that she had been harassed to put the prints back into play.

Jacqui Lambie is selling hand signed photos of her eating a dagwood dog

‘So this is what it comes down to: losing my dignity by selling these posters. But if that’s what it takes, then I’m all for it,’ he said.

‘It’s very embarrassing for me, but everyone else seems to enjoy it, so go figure. It will look great on the wall next to the print of Clive and me,” she said, referring to prints of the 2015 oil painting of her as Princess Leia riding Clive Palmer as Jabba the Hutt.

It will cost fans $30 for an A3 print and $50 for the photo in all its A2 sized glory.

The Tasmanian originally shared the cheeky snap of her eating the fried sausage on social media in the run-up to the 2019 election.

‘You know I like my sausage!’ she wrote on Facebook at the time.

Senator Lambie first put the plug up for sale last year in a bid to help finance her re-election campaign.

The Tasmanian senator said the money raised would go directly into the coffers of the Jacqui Lambie Network.

I don’t accept political donations from the big guys. We have to find a way to be face to face with the main parties in the elections,” he said.

‘So this is what it comes down to: losing my dignity by selling these posters. But if that’s what it takes, then I’m all for it.

The poster will cost fans $30 for an A3 print and $50 for the full-blown A2 photo.

For those interested in getting their hands on the dagwood collector will need to act fast.

“They told me the posters are going out the door, so people better get in quick if they want a piece of Jacqui Lambie,” he added.

Earlier this year, Senator Lambie gave credit to Liberal leader Peter Dutton after photos of him eating the same tasty treat at the Queensland show caused quite a stir.

“I can see this guy graduated from Jacqui Lambie’s school of eating a dagwood dog,” he quipped.