Inefficient building electrification risks prolonging fossil fuel use

A new study finds that decarbonization pathways should include more efficient electric heating technologies and more renewable energy sources to minimize strain on the U.S. electrical grid during increased heating electricity consumption in December and January. Otherwise, harmful fossil fuels will continue to drive these seasonal spikes in energy demand.

Direct use of fossil fuels by buildings burned in water heaters, furnaces and other heating sources accounts for nearly 10 percent of United States greenhouse gas emissions. Switching to an electrical system that powers heating using renewable energy sources instead of coal, oil and natural gas – the process known as building electrification or decarbonisation – is a critical step towards achieving global net energy. zero climate targets.

However, most building decarbonisation models do not take into account seasonal fluctuations in energy demand for heating or cooling. This makes it difficult to predict what a possible switch to cleaner, all-electric heating in buildings could mean for the country’s electricity grid, especially during peak energy consumption.

A new study by researchers from Boston University School of Public Health (BU.S.PH), Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health (Harvard Chan School), Oregon State University (OSU) and the nonprofit Home Energy Efficiency Team ( HEET) examined these seasonal changes in energy demand and found that monthly energy consumption varies considerably and is highest in the winter months.

Published in Scientific ReportsThe study presented new modeling of multiple building electrification scenarios, and found that this seasonal increase in winter energy demand will be difficult to satisfy with current renewables, if buildings switch to low-efficiency electrified heating.

The findings highlight the need for buildings to install more efficient home heating technologies, such as geothermal heat pumps.

“Our research reveals the degree of fluctuation in building energy demand and the benefits of using highly efficient heating technologies when electrifying buildings,” said lead researcher and corresponding author Dr. Jonathan Buonocore, assistant professor of environmental health at BU.S.PH. “Historically, this fluctuation in building energy demand has been largely managed by gas, oil and wood, all of which can be stored year-round and used in winter. Electrified buildings and the electrical system that supports them must provide the same service of reliable heating in winter. More efficient electric heating technologies will reduce the electrical load on the grid and improve the ability to meet this heat demand with non-combustion renewable energy sources.”

For the study, Buonocore and colleagues analyzed the energy data of buildings from March 2010 to February 2020 and found that the total monthly average for energy use in the US – based on current fossil fuel use and future winter electricity use – varies by a factor of 1.6x, with the lowest demand in May and the highest demand in January.

The researchers modeled these seasonal fluctuations in what they call the “Falcon Curve” — as a graph of the change in monthly energy expenditure is shaped like a falcon. The data shows that winter heating demand drives energy consumption to its highest levels in December and January, with a secondary peak in July and August due to cooling, and lowest levels in April, May, September and October.

The researchers also calculated the amount of additional renewable energy, particularly wind and solar, that would need to be generated to meet this increased demand for electricity. Without storage, demand response or other tactics to manage grid loads, buildings would need a 28x increase in January wind generation or a 303x increase in solar energy in January to absorb winter heating spikes.

But with more efficient renewable energy sources, such as air-to-water heat pumps (ASHPs) or ground-to-water heat pumps (GSHPs), buildings would need only 4.5x more wind generation in winter, or 36x more solar energy, making the Falcon Curve fewer new ones. energy demand is placed on the electricity grid.

“This work really shows that both demand and supply side technologies play a strong role in decarbonisation,” said study co-author Dr. Parichehr Salimifard, assistant professor of College of Engineering at Oregon State University. Examples of these technologies on the energy supply side include geothermal building heating and renewable energy technologies that can provide energy at any time, she says, such as renewables combined with long-term storage, distributed energy resources (DERs) at all scales, and geothermal energy. . electricity generation where possible. “These can be linked to demand-side technologies, i.e. in buildings, such as passive and active energy efficiency measures for buildings, peak shaving and energy storage in buildings. These building-level technologies can both reduce the overall energy demand of buildings by reducing of both the baseline and the maximum energy demand, as well as the fluctuations in the energy demand of buildings, thus flattening the Falcon curve.”

“The Falcon Curve draws our attention to an important relationship between the choice of building electrification and the impact of building electrification on our power grid,” said co-author Zeyneb Magavi, co-executive director of HEET, a nonprofit. incubator for climate solutions. .

Magavi cautions that this study does not yet quantify this relationship based on measured seasonal efficiency curves for specific technologies, or for more detailed timescales or regions, or assess the numerous strategies and technologies that can help meet the challenge. All this must be taken into account when planning decarbonisation.

But, Magavi says, this research clearly indicates that “using a strategic combination of heat pump technologies (air source, ground source and grid), as well as long-term energy storage, will help us electrify buildings more efficiently, economically and equitably. The Falcon curve shows us a faster path to a clean, healthy energy future.”

“Our research makes it clear that when taking into account seasonal fluctuations in energy consumption visible in the Falcon Curve, the drive to electrify our buildings must be matched by a commitment to energy-efficient technologies to ensure that decarbonisation efforts continue. making buildings maximize climate and health benefits,” says study senior author Dr. Joseph G. Allen, associate professor of Exposure Assessment Science and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard Chan School.

“Our work here shows a path for building electrification that avoids relying on fossil fuels, and avoids renewable combustion fuels, which can still cause air pollution, and potentially perpetuate inequalities in air pollution exposure, despite being carbon neutral.” says Buonocore. “Avoiding these kinds of problems is why it’s important for public health experts to be involved in energy and climate policy making.”

Jonathan J. Buonocore et al, Inefficient building electrification requires massive deployment of renewable energy and seasonal energy storage, Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-15628-2

