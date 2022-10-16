Indy Clinton shares her 'pre-labour makeover' complete with a layer of fake tan and a blow dry

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian mum has caused a stir by giving herself a pampering session, complete with fake tan, manicure, pedicure and blow-dry, just hours before she was due to be induced.

Indy Clinton, who lives in Sydney with her husband Ben and baby son Navy, gave birth to a baby girl, Bambi Valentine, on October 14.

In the hours leading up to her introduction, the 25-year-old decided to drop Navy off at daycare so she could prepare for her upcoming birth and beautify herself in the process.

Indy Clinton, who lives in Sydney with her husband Ben and baby son Navy, gave birth to a girl, Bambi Valentine, on October 14

First stop was a mani-pedi with a pink shade for the nails and orange shade for the toes.

‘God that was a waste of $40, nothing seems to have changed. But I got lost on my toes and I turned orange,’ she said in one TikTok video.

She popped into Woolworths for a selection of snacks before returning home to apply her Bondi Sands fake tan and wash her hair.

‘Hair is washed now, I just wet my face quickly. Then I get a fake tan. My induction isn’t tonight. And if anyone asks why I’m fake tanning for childbirth, will I look ugly when I push a child out of my… no,’ she said.

Indy asked her followers on social media if she should wear a bra during her induction because she ‘just wore the hospital gown’ while giving birth to Navy and felt her shoulders looked ‘really broad’.

Many of her followers were torn over how to receive her prenatal makeover.

‘Hair is washed now, I just wet my face quickly. Then I get a fake tan. My induction isn’t tonight. And if anyone asks why I’m fake tanning for labour, do I want to look ugly pushing a child out of my… no,’ she said

“These are the kind of messages you have to think before you say when you have such a big platform,” one woman responded to his video

“These are the kind of messages you have to think before you say when you have such a big platform,” one woman responded to his video.

‘Saying you don’t want to look ugly when you’re pushing a baby out because you don’t have a fake tan, in other words because you want to be pale, is so damaging.

‘This is the kind of crap that made me feel addicted and dependent on fake tan to feel beautiful for 12 years.’

On her way to hospital to give birth, Indy plucked her husband Ben’s eyebrows – saying he couldn’t have a ‘unibrow’ while she was in labor – and she reapplied her make-up while in labour.

On her way to hospital to give birth, Indy plucked her husband Ben’s eyebrows – saying he couldn’t have a ‘unibrow’ while she was in labor – and she reapplied her make-up while in labour.

Other women supported Indy’s decision to ‘feel good’ at the hospital, saying they themselves had done a similar pre-natal routine.

“Looking hot during labor gets a huge thumbs up from this doula,” wrote one woman.

Another said: ‘I did the exact same thing before my induction! I hope your birth goes well.’

Indy gave birth the following day and announced ‘our daughter is here’ on Instagram with a photo of the tiny newborn cradled in her arms.