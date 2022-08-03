Indy Clinton shares her five controversial parenting rules

A young Australian mother has outlined the five controversial rules she will “never” impose on her two children, including physical disciplining and forcing them to eat vegetables they don’t like.

Indy Clinton, 25, who lives on Sydney’s northern beaches with her husband and Navy one-year-old son, took to TikTok on Tuesday to discuss common parenting rules — and the ones she would never enforce.

Pregnant with her second child – a girl – Indy captioned the images “get your popcorn ready” to signify the “tirade” she was about to share with her 588,000 followers.

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: discipline. I will never physically discipline my children. I was brought up with physical discipline – with a belt and a wooden spoon – and I just don’t think that’s the right way to discipline your kids,” she began.

“I’m going back to when they did it in schools and it was the thing to do, but I speak from personal experience and I know it doesn’t make the situation any better.

“It will in any case cause them a lifelong trauma. If you do, it’s your choice, but your child is defenseless. I see comments on my posts all the time saying “you have to give him a slap” but that says more about you… I’d actually be embarrassed to write that because it says you have some underlying issues that you have to deal with.’

Indy has gained a lot of followers on social media by sharing her “real” parenting moments with Navy, who she describes as her “crazy toddler.”

The second “rule” she won’t follow is that kids should kiss and hug their older relatives.

“If he doesn’t want to kiss and hug someone, he doesn’t have to. I don’t care if it’s family, he doesn’t have to. I want people to know and respect his choices — it’s his body, his rules,” she said.

“I remember when I was younger and my parents were throwing dinner parties, they would kiss me goodnight everyone around the dinner table. I would think I don’t know you and your sideburns are scratching my nose.’

The young mother will also not ask her son to cough up rent when he grows up

Despite having a sponsorship deal with Hello Fresh and regularly uploading photos of her favorite cooking and meals, Indy said she won’t force Navy and her unborn daughter to eat certain foods.

“I will never force him to eat something he doesn’t want to eat. Obviously I’ll guide him to try foods he hasn’t had before, but I’m not going to blackmail him like, “If you don’t finish what’s on your plate, you won’t get dessert,” she said.

“If he doesn’t like a particular food or meal I’ve made, I won’t be offended. I’ll say, “You don’t have to eat it, what do you want to eat instead?”

“Of course I’m not going to feed him chocolate, but I’m not going to force him to eat anything he doesn’t like either.”

The young mother will also not ask her son to cough up the rent when he grows up.

“I will never make him pay rent. I understand why families make their children pay rent, it teaches them good habits, but I brought this child into the world, so I’m not going to make them pay rent at 15,” she said.

“If you’re 18 and finished school and have a job or go to college, I might make him pay $50 a week, but that’s not for me…that will be to buy his own house .

Many of Indy’s followers agreed with her parenting decisions, calling her “mom goals,” but not everyone saw the merit of her relaxed style.

“You brought that child into the world so you don’t have to give them money stress.”

Finally, after growing up in what she described as a “strict” household, Indy has decided to be indulgent when it comes to curfews and late night parties.

“I don’t want to be a strict parent when it comes to parties and curfews because I want him to be completely open to me. The stricter you are, the more rebellious the kids are, it’s just a fact,” she said.

“I grew up in the strictest family ever and as the youngest of five I feel like I was always the baby… I want to be the mom he can comfortably call if he needs anything, at any time, and me ‘I’ll be there in my pajamas with some chicken nuggets.’

Many of Indy’s followers agreed with her parenting decisions, calling her “mom goals,” but not everyone saw the merit of her laid-back style.

“My mom makes us pay rent because there are seven of us, but we didn’t start paying rent until we were 18,” said one woman.

“I agree with everything except paying the rent. At least for my parenting. I believe it helps them learn how to function and how to budget,” said another.

A third added, “Your kids are the most spoiled.”