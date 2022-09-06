Industrial metal prices melt as global recession fears flare up

A brief summer rally in industrial metals prices has reversed sharply as Europe’s worsening energy crisis and signs of a slowdown in manufacturing giant China deter traders.

The S&P GSCI industrial metals index has fallen more than 9 percent since mid-August, bringing it back close to its low in July as fears of a global recession swirled through trade bureaus. The meter, which tracks the spot price of metals, including copper, nickel and aluminum, fell 17 percent in 2022, more than a quarter more than at its peak in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The re-sale of metals used to make a wide variety of products, such as auto parts, steel and electrical wires, highlights how global demand concerns are resurfacing as economists worry that a rise in energy prices will weigh heavily on industry.

“This is all about recession and recession fears,” said Clive Burstow, chief of natural resources at Barings, an investment management firm. “The fear is that we are in an energy crisis that is pushing us into recession. Where we get the battle in the market is how deep that recession will be. ”

European gas prices rose 17 percent on Monday, pushing them back to the record highs they reached late last month after Russia said it would indefinitely suspend gas flows through a major pipeline to Europe. Higher gas prices are raising fears that both large companies and consumers will have to cut back on their consumption to lower their bills.

“Demand destruction is happening on the consumer side, so it trickles down to the metal markets,” said Peter Ghilchik, head of multi-commodity analysis at CRU, a consulting firm.

Copper, a barometer of the health of the global economy, has fallen about 6 percent in just over a week to more than $7,650 a ton, rebounding most of the commonly used industrial metals after falling from its record high above $7 in March. 10,600 per ton had crashed. Iron ore for steel production has fallen to less than $100 a ton, from a high of more than $160 a ton earlier this year.

Adding to the bleak outlook came a set of disappointing economic data from China as the world’s largest consumer of raw materials continues to place areas under Covid lockdowns, extending curbs for tens of millions of people in Chengdu and Shenzhen.

The closely watched Caixin company survey released last week found that activity in China’s massive manufacturing sector entered a contraction zone in August as new orders fell for the first time in three months.

In the US, the Federal Reserve sent out a strong signal last month on its determination to contain rising inflation by raising interest rates, which helped push the US dollar to its 20-year high against a basket of major currencies. Commodity prices, usually traded in the US dollar, tend to fall as a strengthening US currency makes them more expensive.

Colin Hamilton, chief executive of commodities research at MET, said a steady weakening of the Chinese renminbi against the dollar had further fueled the commodities slump as it makes commodity imports more expensive for China.

Recommended

Concerns about the economy in Europe, the US and China prompted German bank Commerzbank to cut prices for key base metals for the next two quarters.

Nevertheless, inventory concerns are helping to limit declines in industrial metal prices, analysts say. The sector has already been hit by the closure of production facilities due to skyrocketing gas and energy prices in Europe. Late last week, Dutch aluminum producer Aldel announced it would shut down production at one of its plants and ArcelorMittal said it would shut down one of the blast furnaces at a steel plant in Bremen, Germany.

Ghilchik said the bulk of the metals sell-off has been completed, but expect a bumpy ride in the coming weeks as traders weigh the depth of the recession against the tightness of supply.

“It appears that prices have reached a cyclical low or are close to a cyclical low and in general commodity prices should continue to be supported by supply concerns and other factors,” he said.

Goldman Sachs said commodities priced in a recession more than any other asset class. “Fear of an excessive recession is gripping commodity markets,” the analysts wrote in a note, adding that “physical fundamentals point to some of the tightest markets in decades.”