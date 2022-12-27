Indonesia’s ‘human act’ has saved hundreds of Rohingya lives, UN says

“So when we first got reports that it was somewhere off the coast of Thailand, we approached the authorities asking them to help, and when it was on its way to Indonesia and Malaysia, we did the same. A Rohingya man is photographed being registered at a temporary detention center in Pidie in Indonesia’s Aceh province. Credit:AP “After the engine failure and drifting in the sea, there were reports that this boat was spotted close to Indian waters and we also approached and questioned them and we were also in touch with the authorities in Sri Lanka.” Sri Lanka came to the rescue of another boat, while Indonesia saved more than 200 lives in two days. “Indonesia also stepped forward in mid-November to rescue people from two other boats,” Baloch said.

“So at the moment, the only countries in the region that have taken action are Indonesia, in large numbers, and also Sri Lanka. Loading “It’s an act in support of humanity – there’s no other way to describe it.” Lilianne Fan, chair of the Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network’s Rohingya Working Group, said the number of sea crossings is on the rise. “For years, Rohingya have been making perilous journeys to escape systematic persecution in Myanmar, and now we are also seeing many flee refugee camps in Bangladesh, where conditions are deteriorating,” Fan said.

“However, this year we are seeing higher numbers and more whole families of men, women and children fleeing together, driven by renewed conflict in Rakhine state and increasing insecurity in the camps in Cox’s Bazar.” Indonesia, a Muslim democracy, is not a party to the international refugee treaty. This means that the approximately 14,000 refugees already in the country have limited rights, including no labor rights. Australia, a signatory to the treaty, has halted the flow of refugees to its shores by returning boats at sea, including to Indonesia, The UK is trying to emulate Australia’s success by denying resettlement to refugees traveling by boat. The UK government has signed a deportation agreement to send potential asylum seekers crossing the English Channel to Rwanda for resettlement. Both countries claim that stopping smugglers from selling dangerous boat trips saves lives.

Baloch agreed that the wooden boats were “death traps” and that smugglers did not care about the lives of their clients, but said sharing responsibility was the only way to tackle the problem in the Asian region. “Countries and states in the region have international obligations to help desperate people,” he said. “We have called on states to go after smugglers and traffickers as they are responsible for placing people on those deadly boats, but victims need to be rescued and saving lives is the most important act. “The refugee issue and saving lives cannot be left to one country, it must be done collectively, together in the region.” In 2018, more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to neighboring Bangladesh after a military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, including mass killings and rapes.