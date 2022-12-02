Indonesia’s home industries turn to TikTok to make it rain

Bali, Indonesia – Like many in his village, Inggit Pambudi and his wife Mudya Ayu earn their living making and selling headscarves.

The pair are part of the thousands of home industries in West Java’s Cicalengka district known as “Kampung Hijab”, or “Hijab Village”.

Cicalengka specializes in modest clothing, a highly sought-after product in Indonesia with a Muslim majority.

Most of Cicalengka’s production is destined for physical wholesale markets in the Southeast Asian country, but Pambudi and his wife rely on a more modern marketing strategy. As TikTok user Hijab mudy mudy, the couple sell their products in live streams on the popular video app 24 hours a day.

“We don’t even have a physical store,” Pambudi, 25, told Al Jazeera. “When I heard I can livestream and sell my products on TikTok, I thought this was a good opportunity for us.”

TikTok is extremely popular in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world with over 275 million people. As of July, the Chinese social media platform reported 106.9 million adult users in Indonesia, making the country the second largest market for the app after the United States.

TikTok – initially launched as a music video platform cum social network – entered Indonesia in 2017. After authorities briefly banned the app over content deemed pornographic and profane, it began taking the country’s lucrative e-commerce scene by storm in 2021. after the launch of the live streaming e-commerce feature during Ramadan.

During the holy month, the app’s viewership peaks higher than usual as many Muslims stay awake into the early hours to eat their last meal of the day before fasting.

It was during Ramadan last year that TikTok contacted Pambudi.

“Someone contacted me; he’s like a “relationship manager” for TikTok. He told me I could shop live on the platform,” Pambudi said.

At that time, Pambudi was selling about 1,000 headscarves a month. He was no stranger to the world of internet shopping. Since 2018, he has been trying various online marketplaces to sell Hijab mudy mudy’s products, which retail from about half a cent to $3 each.

Live shopping, however, was unfamiliar territory.

“The relationship manager has trained us in live streaming. From using the features, choosing the backgrounds, the lighting, the equipment and what to say to customers,” Pambudi said. “The whole training took us about five months.”

With Pambudi behind the camera and Ayu on screen, the couple started livestreaming for a few hours every day in the morning and afternoon.

However, they soon discovered that nightly streaming brought them more sales.

“We tried to go live after 8pm. That’s when people come home from work, have done their Isha (evening prayers) and usually they’re just relaxing at home scrolling on their phones,” Pambudi said.

“Sales were very good. People were buying. In the beginning we ended our session at 11pm. But then we decided to continue until Fajr (morning prayer), and the response was excellent.”

Pambudi said early morning before sunrise is usually their peak time, with hundreds of viewers typically joining the livestream. During special events such as National Online Shopping Day, the number of viewers can run into the thousands.

Pambudi’s company now sells up to 30,000 headscarves a month – a 30-fold increase from its pre-livestreaming days.

“I now have 10 hosts taking turns live streaming,” he said. “We have three shifts of eight hours each day.”

Live shopping is a growing business in Indonesia.

In a recent survey by market research firm Ipsos, 71 percent of Indonesian consumers said they had participated in live shopping events, with 56 percent saying they had made purchases.

For Indonesia’s nearly 65 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) — 98 percent of which are microenterprises with less than 300 million Indonesian rupiah ($19,500) in annual revenue — the trend could open doors to new customers amid a government push for digitization.

According to Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Director General of Information and Communication Technology Applications at the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, about 21 million Indonesian SMEs, or 32 percent of the total, sell their products on online marketplaces.

By 2024, the government hopes to get at least 30 million SMEs online.

“Digital onboarding remains a challenge for Indonesian SMEs,” Pangerapan told Al Jazeera, discussing the government’s digital literacy in recent years.

“It is important for us to identify digital technology needs and provide the right training and facilities to accelerate digital adoption. This includes providing mentors, training modules, toolkits and apps for SMEs, which are spread across islands in Indonesia.”

TikTok hopes its recent forays into e-commerce can provide just the push needed for the digital transition of Indonesia’s economy.

“We are seeing more and more SMEs from various industries in Indonesia join TikTok and utilize the range of commerce tools and features available in the app to promote their business,” said Esme Lean, head of small and medium-sized businesses at TikTok APAC, v Al Jazeera. .

“These tools help level the playing field, even when content creation and live session hosting are not initially seen as SMBs’ core strengths,” Lean said of TikTok’s “shoppertainment” approach.

From the city of Mojokerto, East Java, SMB owner Regi Oktaviana described how she had made live streaming attractive to her viewers.

“Keeping eye contact is a must. So even though you’re technically talking to the camera, you have to make sure your eyes don’t wander,” Oktaviana told Al Jazeera.

“During the live stream you can joke, but you also need to know what you are selling so that you can answer all questions from the viewers.”

Like Pambudi, Oktaviana is one of many small business owners who go live on TikTok on a daily basis.

She is the owner of Oktaviana Tas Grosir, a wholesaler of women’s handbags. Launched in 2013, her business has grown many times over since she started live streaming last year.

According to Oktaviana, her sales have increased by 50 percent since she started doing live sessions. This has pushed her to continuously expand her streaming hours, which now run up to 20 hours a day.

“I have 10 live streaming hosts to help me,” said the twenty-nine-year-old entrepreneur.

“We can now sell up to 120,000 bags a month, and we went from just two clothing workshops to twenty-five workshops, so we can do our monthly shopping.”

Oktaviana believes that the growth of her business depends on live streaming and now devotes most of her energy to continuously improving her digital business.

However, this is not without challenges.

“Internet speed remains a persistent problem for us. I have now changed providers three times because so far we have not found any service in our city that could fully meet our needs,” said Oktaviana.

“It is worse now that it is the rainy season in Mojokerto. Power cuts are so frequent, interrupting our sessions. We are constantly looking for ways to improve our business, but there’s not much we can do with all these technical issues.”