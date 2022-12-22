Indonesia’s central bank rises benchmark interest rate to 5.50 pct

JAKARTA, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) — Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday announced an increase in its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50 percent to preserve stability and stimulate economic recovery.

“The decision was made as a preventative and forward-looking measure to lower inflation expectations,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said during a virtual press conference.

The central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by a total of 200 basis points since August. Inflation in November was 5.42 percent year on year, above the central bank’s target of 2 to 4 percent, but less than the previous month’s 5.71 percent, according to Statistics Indonesia BPS.

The central bank estimates that domestic economic growth this year and next will range from 4.5 to 5.3 percent, supported by sustained domestic demand and strong export performance.