Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands hit by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken two Indonesian islands.

The earthquake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometers and 305 kilometers southwest of Denpasar, Bali.

The quake was not expected to trigger a tsunami, the country’s Indonesian geophysics agency reported.

Local authorities are checking the damage caused by the tremors that were strongly felt in East Java province and Bali.

The earthquake is the third to hit the region in recent weeks.

more to come