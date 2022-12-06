Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News

Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands hit by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

by Jacky
Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes one of Australia’s closest neighbors

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 08:10, 6 December 2022 | Updated: 08:10, 6 December 2022

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken two Indonesian islands.

The earthquake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometers and 305 kilometers southwest of Denpasar, Bali.

The quake was not expected to trigger a tsunami, the country’s Indonesian geophysics agency reported.

Local authorities are checking the damage caused by the tremors that were strongly felt in East Java province and Bali.

The earthquake is the third to hit the region in recent weeks.

more to come

