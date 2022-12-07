Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News

Indonesian police station attacked in suspected suicide blast

written by Jacky
Officers in orange shirts inspect the scene of the Bandung suicide bombing. They are kneeling in the road and putting evidence in a transparent plastic bag. There is a crowd of onlookers behind with the area of ​​the explosion cordoned off with yellow police tape.

A police officer was killed and eight people were injured after a man detonated a device during morning roll call.

A suspected suicide bomber who was also armed with a knife detonated a device shortly after entering a police station in West Java, killing a police officer and wounding several others, Indonesian authorities said.

The attack took place at around 08:20 local time (01:20 GMT) during the roll call at the Astana Anyar police station in Bandung city, the provincial capital.

“…a man entered illegally while holding a sharp weapon, he was trying to communicate with the police who were calling roll,” Bandung Police Chief Aswin Sipayung told Indonesia’s Kompas TV.

Ahmad Ramadhan, head of the National Police’s public information office, said Bandung police were investigating the incident in coordination with Indonesia’s anti-terror unit.

The ISIL-linked Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group may have been behind the attack, Ibnu Suhendra of Indonesia’s anti-terrorism agency (BNPT) told Metro TV.

JAD was banned in 2018 after a series of suicide bombings at churches in Surabaya, the country’s second-largest city. The group was also behind a deadly attack in Jakarta in 2016.

Police collect evidence at the scene of the attack [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

The attack on Wednesday also injured eight other people, including a civilian, Ibrahim Tompo, a spokesman for the West Java police, told reporters on Metro TV.

Footage from the Indonesian broadcaster showed damage to the police station, with some rubble from the building on the ground and smoke billowing from the scene.

Hardliners have carried out attacks on churches, police stations and other locations in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, though their frequency has declined in recent years.

