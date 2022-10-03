Indonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) – Indonesian police said they were investigating more than a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that caused a crush that killed 125 people at a football game, as families and friends mourned Monday’s death. victims, including 17 children.

Confused family members struggled to understand the sudden loss of loved ones during the match in the East Java city of Malang, which was watched only by Arema FC fans in their hometown. The organizer had banned the visit of supporters of Persebaya Surabaya because of: The history of Indonesia of violent football rivalries.

The crush was one of the worlds deadliest disasters at a sporting event.

Witnesses said fans flooded the field and demanded Arema’s management to explain why, after 23 years of unbeaten home games against Persebaya, Saturday night ended in a 3-2 loss. Some of the 42,000 Arema fans threw bottles and other objects at players and football officials. At least five police vehicles were overthrown and set on fire outside the stadium.

But most of the deaths were when riot police, trying to stop the violence, fired tear gas, also at the spectators, triggering the disastrous crush of fans who ran for the exits in panic and chaos. Most of the 125 people who died were trampled or asphyxiated.

The dead included at least 17 children and seven were treated in hospitals, the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection said. According to police, a total of 323 people were injured in the attack, some of whom remain in critical condition.

National Police spokesman Dedy Prasetyo said at a news conference that 18 officers responsible for firing tear gas, ranging from middle to high-ranking individuals, were being investigated, along with “internal cases related to security management”.

He said police were still questioning witnesses and analyzing footage from 32 security cameras inside and outside the stadium and nine cellphones owned by the victims as part of the investigation to also identify suspected vandals. Two police officers were among the dead.

Arema players and officials laid wreaths in front of the stadium on Monday. “We came here as a team to ask for forgiveness from the families affected by this tragedy, those who have lost their loved ones or those who are still being treated in hospital,” said head coach Javier Roca.

At the home of Faiqotul Hikmah, 22, her parents and relatives wailed when an ambulance arrived with her body wrapped in white cloth and a black blanket. An Aremania – the nickname for Arema fans – died while fleeing to exit 12 at Kanjuruhan Stadium.

A dozen friends traveled to see the game, but Hikmah was one of only four to enter the stadium because tickets sold out, her friend, Abdul Mukid, said in an interview with Associated Press on Monday. He later bought a ticket separately from a broker and then learned of the chaos that had erupted in the stadium.

“I have to find her, save her… that kept me from thinking otherwise,” Mukid recalled. “The situation is really… really terrible!”

Mukid found Hikmah’s body near a building in the stadium complex, her face bruised and broken ribs. He learned that a second friend had died from other friends who called him while he was in the ambulance to take Hikmah’s body to a hospital. Noval Putra Aulia, 19, was an orphan who had been cared for by his brother since their parents died five years ago, Mukid said.

“I can’t put into words how sad I am to lose my sister,” said Nur Laila, Hikmah’s older sibling. “She was just a big Arema fan who wanted to see her favorite team play. She shouldn’t die for that alone,” she said, wiping her tears.

President Joko Widodo has ordered the Premier League to be suspended until security has been re-evaluated and security tightened. The Indonesian Football Association has also banned Arema from organizing football matches for the rest of the season.

Arema FC chairman Gilang Widya Pramana expressed his sadness and apologized to the victims and the Indonesian people, saying he is ready to take full responsibility for the tragedy at his team’s stadium.

He said the management, the coach and the players were in shock and speechless.

“I am ready to provide help even if it will not be able to restore the victim’s life,” Pramana said during a press conference at Arema’s headquarters in Malang on Monday.

“This incident was unpredictable, incomprehensible…in a match watched only by our fans, not the supporter of a single rival,” he said, sobbing. “How can that match kill more than 100 people? An incident that probably wouldn’t exist in the world.”

He said Arema FC was ready to accept sanctions from the Indonesian Football Association and the government, and “hopefully it will be a very valuable lesson.”

Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud said he will lead a separate inquiry to investigate violations of law in the disaster. The team will also determine what compensation should be provided to victims and will complete the task in three weeks.

Rights group Amnesty International urged Indonesia to investigate the use of tear gas and ensure those responsible are brought to justice before a public court. While FIFA has no control over domestic matches, it has advised against the use of tear gas in football stadiums.

Despite Indonesia’s lack of international awards in sports, hooliganism is rife in the football-obsessed country where fanaticism often ends in violence. Data from Indonesian football watchdog Save Our Soccer shows that 78 people have died in game-related incidents in the past 28 years.

Saturday’s game was one of the biggest sporting disasters in the world, including the 1996 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City, which left more than 80 dead and more than 100 injured. In April 2001, more than 40 people are crushed during a football match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

____

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

PART: