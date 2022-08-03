Indonesian man fractures his penis during ‘vigorous’ sex with wife

A 50-year-old Indonesian man broke his penis during “vigorous” sex with his wife, doctors have revealed.

The unknown man, who went to the hospital alone, complained that his penis had been swollen for four hours.

He told doctors that he had had sex with his wife when he felt his penis ‘crack’ – causing him to immediately lose his erection and start bleeding from his urethra.

Experts write in a medical journal that he had ‘extreme’ pain and was unable to urinate.

Doctors investigating the man’s “urological emergency” described it as an aubergine — purple in color with a curvature similar to that of the vegetable.

Doctors investigating the ‘urological emergency’ said the unidentified man’s penis looked like an eggplant — with a right-hand bend similar to the vegetable’s shape

HOW DOES A PENIS FRACTURE WORK? A penile fracture occurs when the appendage is subject to sharp, blunt trauma, which can occur during vigorous intercourse or masturbation. Since 1924, about 2,000 cases have been recorded worldwide – about 16 cases per year. Researchers noted that in half of the cases, a horrific crackling sound can be heard. Four in five male victims lost their erections. Those who are already traumatized by the breaking of their penis are often left with erectile dysfunction and a lifetime of painful sex. Blood flows into the corpora cavernosa that runs along the penis and makes it hard during an erection. The trick to stopping penile injuries is to thrust fairly superficially, according to sex expert Tracey Cox. Keeping your partner close to you with a grinding rather than a pushing motion also reduces the risk, she told MailOnline.

They believe the patient had “vigorous” sex with his penis banging against his wife’s perineum or public bone.

Describing the case in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reportsdoctors explained that within two hours of arriving at Dr. Soetomo General Hospital on Java was rushed to emergency surgery.

Doctors ‘degloden’ his penis skin to reveal the damaged tissue underneath.

This revealed that he had ruptured his urethra, along with the erectile tissue in his penis and the fascia of his Buck—the tissue, blood vessels, and nerves surrounding the penis.

Doctors repaired the damage, and the man spent five days in the hospital, with a catheter — a flexible tube used to empty the bladder — left in place for three weeks.

Hospital staff removed the device 21 days later, and subsequent urine tests — which measured how quickly he urinated and the volume released — were normal.

Four months after the test, the patient had ‘no serious complaints’ and only had a ‘minor’ bend in his penis.

He was able to urinate and have sex without discomfort.

The medics said penile fractures are an uncommon injury, usually sustained during sex, that can be diagnosed by a physical exam and a patient’s medical history.

However, they noted that some fractures occur as a result of masturbation, falling out of bed with an erect penis, or “other penile trauma.”

They said the surgery should be done “as soon as possible” and within 24 hours to avoid complications.