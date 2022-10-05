Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that closed gates had contributed to the crowds at the football stadium, leaving 131 dead and more than 400 injured as police fired tear gas and ran to the exits in panic.

Widodo made the statement after touring the Kanjuruhan football stadium in the city of Malang in East Java for a first look at the site of one of the world’s deadliest disasters during a sporting event. He also visited the victims who were recovering at Saiful Anwar General Hospital and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened Saturday night.

Police continued to insist that the gates were open but too narrow and could only accommodate two people at a time when hundreds were trying to escape.

The Indonesian National Football Association said that due to a lack of workers, only a few people were ordered to open the gates, and they had not reached some doors yet when spectators began rushing to escape tear gas fired by police. in an effort to control fans who had taken to the field.

Police sprang into action after some of the 42,000 Arema FC fans rushed onto the pitch after their team was defeated 3-2, their first home defeat to visiting Persebaya Surabaya in 23 years.

“To illustrate, I saw that the problem was that there were closed doors, steep stairs and panic,” Widodo said at a news conference. “But all this will be finalized later by a research team.”

Widodo said on Monday that he spoke by phone with FIFA president Gianni Infantino to inform him about the investigation. They also discussed Indonesia’s preparations for hosting the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Widodo said Infantino assured him that “FIFA is ready to help us improve our football management.”

“I think we really need a total evaluation of our entire football management of the matches, stadiums, spectators, time and safety,” he said. “So that this stadium disaster will never happen again.”

According to the recommendations of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation, stadium exits must be unlocked at all times during a match for security reasons. Those rules don’t necessarily apply to domestic or national competitions, but are nonetheless a safety standard, as is the recommendation against using tear gas as a crowd-control measure.

17 children were killed in the stadium, while 440 people were injured. At least 61 were still in hospital on Wednesday, 29 of them in critical condition.

Widodo ordered that the injured receive the best medical treatment and said the government will pay their bills. He also said the government will provide 50 million rupiah ($3,300) to every family that has lost their loved ones.

Several institutions and the provincial government of East Java will award additional compensation of between 10 million and 15 million rupiah ($650 and $1,000) to each of the victims’ families.

The Indonesian Football Association has banned Arema from organizing matches attended by its supporters in Malang until next year. The club’s director, Abdul Harris, and the security coordinator, Suko Sutrisno, have been banned from football for life for failing to secure the pitch and delaying the opening of the gates.

An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts on Monday and 18 others were investigated for their responsibility for firing tear gas.

