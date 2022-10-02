Indonesian soccer match: At least 174 people trampled to death and 300 injured

The death toll from a riot at the end of an Indonesian football match has risen to 174 and the number is expected to rise.

The devastating scenes erupted after hosts Arema FC from Malang city in East Java lost to Persebaya Surabaya FC 3-2.

The loss resulted in hundreds of Arema supporters, known as ‘Aremania’, invading the pitch and throwing bottles and other objects at players and football officials.

Horrific scenes marred the full-time whistle of the BRI Liga 1 match as Arema FC lost 3-2 at home to local rivals Persebaya Surabaya on the main island of Java, a result that saw hundreds of Artema fans invade the pitch.

Fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch in protest, demanding Arema management to explain why, after 23 years of unbeaten home matches, this match ended in a loss, witnesses said.

Amidst the violence on the field, the Relay’s riot police immediately went onto the field and fired tear gas both on the field and into the stands, while the fans retreated.

Heartbreaking footage shows fans scaling fences as they try to escape the smoke, which did not clear, with some falling to the ground and losing consciousness and being trampled during a stampede.

At least 174 people have died after a riot broke out at an Indonesian football match. Horrific footage shows Artema fans flooding the pitch after the BRI Liga 1 match as Arema FC lost 3-2 at home to local rivals Persebaya Surabaya on the main island of Java

Police and fans carry an injured man out of Kanjuruham Stadium in Malang, East Java. More than 300 people were taken to hospital, but many died en route or during treatment

Security officers detain a fan during a clash between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang

Arema’s stadium is located in the eastern part of Java in the city of Kepanjen, 50 miles from rivals Persebaya Surabaya to the north

The death toll has now risen from 127 to 174, with two police officers and children among the dead. This now means that this has been one of the deadliest sporting events in the world.

Most of those who died were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to quell the riots or suffered from asphyxiation and lack of oxygen.

The riots spread outside the stadium, where at least five police cars were overturned and set on fire amid the chaos.

More than 300 people were taken to hospital with their injuries after the riot, but many died on the way or during treatment, East Java police chief Nico Afinta has said.

The riots spread outside the stadium, where at least five police cars were overturned and set on fire amid the chaos

Baton-wielding riot police officers run onto the field to disperse the crowds, spraying tear gas

Soccer fans help a young girl escape from the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, after riots broke out after the match

He added: ‘We already did a preventive action before we finally fired the tear gas when (fans) started attacking the police, behaving anarchically and burning vehicles.’

Afinta said the death toll is likely to rise because many of the 180 or so wounded, who are receiving intensive care at various hospitals, are deteriorating.

Fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch in protest, demanding Arema management to explain why, after 23 years of unbeaten home matches, this match ended in a loss, witnesses said.

According to Malang local police chief Ferli Hidayat, there were 42,000 spectators at Saturday’s match, which were all Aremanias because the organizer had banned Persebaya fans from entering the stadium in an attempt to avoid brawls.

Further disturbing footage appears to show rows of bodies turned blue in the corridors of a nearby hospital.

Local reports say hospitals are struggling to cope with the number of dead and wounded being brought in. Further rioting broke out outside the stadium as tensions boiled over among supporters, with cars set on fire and bricks hurled at passing vehicles.

The riots that broke out saw 180 people injured as well as hundreds killed, and police vehicles were seen smashed near the track

The riot police immediately entered the pitch to confront the football fans and started firing tear gas indiscriminately

Television reports showed police and rescue workers evacuating the wounded and transporting the dead to ambulances.

Grieving relatives waited for information about their loved ones at Malang’s Saiful Anwar General Hospital. Others tried to identify the bodies laid out in a mortuary.

Last night’s riots are already among the world’s worst public disasters, including the 1996 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City, where more than 80 died and around 100 others were injured.

In April 2001, more than 40 people were crushed to death during a soccer match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his deepest condolences for the dead in televised remarks on Sunday.

Post-match riots outside the stadium started as tensions boiled over following the pitch invasion

Crowds of youths threw stones at passing vehicles as riots took hold in the streets outside the stadium

The Arema fans were furious at their late loss to arch-rivals Persebaya and the police action that followed the pitch invasion.

He said: ‘I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last football tragedy in this country.

‘Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future.

“We must continue to uphold sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood for the Indonesian nation.”

The chairman went on to order the Minister of Youth and Sports, the national police chief and the chairman of the PSSI to conduct a thorough assessment of the match and its security procedures.

He also ordered the PSSI to temporarily suspend Liga 1 until it can be evaluated and security procedures can be improved.

Football Association boss Mochamad Iriawan appeared to accept some responsibility for the chaotic and heartbreaking scenes at the end of the match when he apologized ‘to the victims’ families and all parties’.

‘For that PSSI [Indonesian Football Association] immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang,’ he said.

The hotly contested Super East Java Derby had been an exciting match, with Arema getting Persebaya back after trailing 2-0 on Saturday night.

But the heroic comeback was not to be as Arema conceded a late goal to lose the match, sending their fans into a frenzy.

The riot led to images of police cars burnt out on the pitch as order was finally restored to the ground.

Akhmad Hadian Lukita, the president of PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB), has said: ‘We are concerned and deeply regret this incident. We share our condolences and hopefully this will be a valuable lesson for us all.’

Meanwhile, victorious Persebaya’s official Twitter account wrote on Saturday evening: ‘Persebaya’s extended family deeply mourns the loss of life following the match between Arema FC and Persebaya. No single life is worth football. We pray for the victims and may the bereaved families find strength.’

The Indonesian Football Association PSSI has suspended all league matches for a week following the tragedy, while Arema will not be allowed to host any more home matches for the rest of the season.

Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali also expressed his regret that “this tragedy happened when we were preparing for football match activities, both national and international level”.

Manchester United paid tribute this morning to those killed during last night’s riots

Indonesia is set to host the 2023 Fifa U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11 with 24 participating teams. As host, the country automatically qualifies for the cup.

He added: ‘Unfortunately this incident has certainly damaged our football image.’

Manchester United paid tribute this morning to those killed yesterday.

The tweet on the club’s page said: ‘Manchester United is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia.

‘We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected.’