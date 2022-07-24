Indonesian border to stay open despite foot and mouth disease outbreak

Measures taken by the federal government to prevent the devastating foot-and-mouth disease from infecting Australian livestock are the ‘strongest ever’, Anthony Albanese has declared, despite not closing the border to infected countries.

The prime minister defended the government’s position to keep the border with Indonesia open while the country fights an outbreak.

“These are the strongest biosecurity measures ever taken by an Australian government when it comes to foot-and-mouth disease,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“It is important to note that Australia is foot and mouth disease free, that our products will continue to be available to the world.”

Mr Albanese said the country’s agricultural organizations supported his government in not banning flights, which would have a “serious” impact on the economy and trade.

“You don’t do that by simply taking a position that the former government has never, ever implemented,” he said.

“No coalition government has implemented those strong measures that we have announced and enacted during this current pending issue as it has been rolled out.”

Travelers would be asked to abide by biosecurity measures, including removing their shoes or walking on sanitary mats, and questioned by officers.

It is the first time that the powers of the Biosecurity Act have been used in Australia.

The coalition has called for the border to be closed and has criticized the government’s speed in responding.

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt on Friday authorized the establishment of biosecurity response zones at international airports where travelers arriving in Australia can be screened more thoroughly.

Senator Watt had also announced a $14 million package to help reduce the risk of disease spreading from Bali.

The disease is highly contagious and affects cattle, sheep, goats, camelids, deer and pigs.

Experts predict that if the virus settles in Australia, it could wipe out $80 billion from the economy in a decade.

The virus is transmitted by live animals and can be present in meat and dairy products, soil, bones, untreated hides, vehicles and equipment used on farm animals.