Indonesia unblocks Steam and Yahoo, but other gaming services remain banned

Indonesia has lifted the ban on Steam and Yahoo as both companies adhere to the country’s restrictive laws regulating online activity (via @ZhugeEX). The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information (Kominfo) announced the news in a translated update on Twitternotice that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and dota 2 are also back online.

Last week, Indonesia blocked access to Steam, PayPal, Yahoo, Epic Games and Origin after the companies failed to meet a deadline to register with the country’s database. This requirement is bundled with: a broader law, called MR5, which Indonesia first introduced in 2020. The law empowers the Indonesian government to order platforms to remove content deemed illegal and to request the data of specific users. In 2021, the digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) called the policy “invasive to human rights.”

While PayPal has yet to comply, Indonesia has unblocked access to the service for five days from July 31 to give users the chance to withdraw and make payments. According to the Indonesian news channel Antara NewsPayPal is reportedly planning to register with the country’s database soon.

Epic Games and Origin, owned by EA, still remain banned in the country, leaving games like Fortnite and FIFA unplayable. The ban has sparked backlash among Indonesian users, who have turned the #BlockirKominfo (block Kominfo) into a trending hashtag on Twitter. Some users have resorted to using a VPN (virtual private network) to play games from banned services.

There’s no word on when Epic and Origin plan to meet the country’s registration requirement. The edge contacted both companies with a request for comment, but did not immediately hear back.