Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia’s parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would criminalize extramarital sex with up to a year in prison, officials have confirmed.

The revision of the legislation will also prohibit insulting the president or state institutions and expressing opinions contrary to Indonesian state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also prohibited.

Student groups demonstrated in 2019 against proposed changes to Indonesia’s penal code that would ban sex outside marriage. Credit:Getty Images

Decades in the making, the new penal code is expected to be approved on Dec. 15, Indonesia’s deputy justice minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej said.

“We are proud to have a penal code that is in line with Indonesian values,” he said in an interview.