Indonesia plans to ban bauxite ore exports starting from June 2023

JAKARTA, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) — Indonesia plans to ban bauxite ore exports from June 2023, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday.

This policy is “to create more jobs in the country, increase our foreign exchange and achieve more equitable economic growth,” Widodo said at a news conference.

The government estimates that downstream bauxite-related production companies will increase state revenue from 21 trillion rupiah (about $1.35 billion) to 62 trillion rupiah (about $3.98 billion).

The World Trade Organization last month ruled in favor of the European Union in a lawsuit over Indonesia’s policy to ban nickel ore exports in January 2020.

According to Widodo, this policy increased Indonesia’s revenue from the nickel sector from $1.1 billion in 2014 to $20.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $30 billion this year.