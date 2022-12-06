Indonesia passes new criminal code, outlaws sex outside marriage

The controversial changes fueled protests when they were first proposed in 2019 and could still be challenged in court.

Indonesia has passed a controversial new penal code that includes banning sex outside of marriage and cohabitation, in changes critics say could undermine freedoms in the Southeast Asian nation.

The new laws apply to Indonesians and foreigners and also include a ban on insulting the president or state institutions.

The new penal code replaces a framework that had been in use since independence in 1946 and was a combination of Dutch law, customary law known as hukum adat, and modern Indonesian law.

“We have done our best to accommodate the important issues and the different opinions that were discussed. However, it is time for us to take a historic decision on penal code amendment and leave behind the colonial penal code we inherited,” Yasonna Laoly, minister for law and human rights, told parliament ahead of the vote.

The planned code sparked nationwide student protests when a full draft was released in September 2019, amid fears it restricted personal liberties. At least 300 people were injured in the riots, which were also fueled by concerns that the new laws would undermine the fight against corruption.

Subsequent revisions have not been published in their entirety.

Sex before marriage was not illegal in Indonesia before the code was passed, although adultery was. Under the new law, parents or children will be able to report unmarried couples to the police if they suspect they are having sex, something critics have said is a move toward moral policing and could also be used to target members of the LGBTQ community. as same-sex marriage is illegal in Indonesia.

Both sex before marriage and adultery will be punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine under the code.

Coexistence will be sanctioned with six months in prison or a fine, although only if the parents, children or spouse report it to the police.

The criminal code can be challenged before the Constitutional Court if it is considered that the correct procedure was not followed before its approval, including the search for relevant and transparent public participation.

Unions have used that approach to challenge the Job Creation Act, which was passed in October 2020 and deemed “unconstitutional” a year later. The government has two years to fix that legislation or risk having it rendered permanently invalid.