Indonesia passes controversial law punishing sex outside marriage

Indonesia has passed a controversial law that punishes non-marital sex with up to a year in jail for citizens and tourists.

The amended penal code includes several revised articles that penalize sex outside of marriage with one year in jail and cohabitation with six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports filed by your spouse, parents or children.

Also under the new code, the promotion of contraception and religious profanity are illegal. Also, in the code, abortion is a crime, but it adds exceptions for women who have life-threatening conditions and for rape.

This as long as the fetus is less than 12 weeks old and complies with the Medical Practice Act of 2004. The code also preserves the death penalty within the criminal justice system, reinstates the ban on insulting the president and vice president, and expands the Act of Blasphemy.

The amended penal code includes several revised articles that penalize sex outside of marriage with one year in jail and cohabitation with six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports filed by your spouse, parents or children. Pictured: Bambang Wuryanto, head of the parliamentary commission overseeing the revision of Indonesia’s penal code, speaks during a parliamentary plenary meeting as the law is passed.

The ban on insulting a sitting president and vice president has also been reinstated. It also reinstates the ban on insulting national ideology and state institutions.

Insults to a sitting president must be reported by the president and can lead to up to three years in prison.

Furthermore, the code would preserve the death penalty within the criminal justice system despite calls by the National Human Rights Commission and other groups to abolish the death penalty, as dozens of other countries have done.

In Indonesia, the penal code languished for decades as lawmakers in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation struggled to adapt their native culture and norms to the penal code. This was a lasting legacy of the Dutch colonial administration.

The death penalty will alternately be imposed with a probationary period under the new code. It means that a judge cannot immediately impose a death sentence.

If the convicted person behaves well within a 10-year period, the death penalty will be changed to life imprisonment or 20 years in prison.

Also under the new code, the promotion of contraception and religious profanity are illegal. Also, in the code, abortion is a crime, but it adds exceptions for women who have life-threatening conditions and for rape. Pictured: Parliament passes the report on the new penal code to Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Under the new code, the existing Blasphemy Law is also expanded, maintaining a five-year prison term for deviations from the core tenets of Indonesia’s six recognized religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.

In addition, citizens could face a 10-year sentence under the bill for associating with organizations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for spreading communism.

The new penal code must be signed by the president after approval, according to Deputy Minister for Law and Human Rights Edward Hiariej. It will not be applied immediately.

Mr. Hiariej said that the new law has many ‘implementation rules’ that need to be worked out, so it is ‘impossible in one year’, but the transition from the old code to the new one takes a maximum of three years.

The government provided the “strictest possible explanation that distinguishes between insults and criticism,” according to Hiariej.

Also, in the code, abortion is a crime, but it adds exceptions for women who have life-threatening conditions and for rape. This as long as the fetus is less than 12 weeks old and complies with the 2004 Medical Practice Law. In the photo: Activists protesting against the new penal code in front of the parliament building in Jakarta.

Some of the revisions were criticized by human rights groups as being too broad or vague, and warned that hastily introducing them into the new penal code could criminalize normal activities and threaten freedom of expression and privacy rights.

But some advocates hailed it as a victory for the country’s LGBTQ minority. Lawmakers eventually agreed to strike down an article proposed by Islamic groups that would have outlawed gay sex.

The area, which is the fourth most populous nation in the world and the third largest democracy, declared its independence on August 17, 1945.

In 2019, an earlier bill was about to be introduced, but President Joko Widodo urged lawmakers to delay the vote.

This was amid growing public criticism that led to nationwide protests as tens of thousands of people took to the streets.

The ban on insulting a sitting president and vice president has also been reinstated. It also reinstates the ban on insulting national ideology and state institutions. Insults to a sitting president must be reported by the president and can lead to up to three years in jail. In the photo: Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Law and Human Rights of Indonesia, receives the new report of the penal code of Bambang Wuryanto

In the process of drafting the law, opponents said it lacked transparency and contained articles that discriminated against minorities.

Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly was instructed by Widodo to get input from various communities as lawmakers discussed the articles.

In November, the bill was finalized by a parliamentary working group and unanimously approved by lawmakers in what Laoly hailed as a “historic step.”

Laoly told a press conference: ‘It turns out that it is not easy for us to break with the legacy of colonial life, even though this nation no longer wants to use colonial products.

‘Completing this process shows that even 76 years after the Dutch Penal Code was adopted as the Indonesian Penal Code, it is never too late to produce laws on our own.

‘The Penal Code is a reflection of the civilization of a nation.’

Under the new code, the existing Blasphemy Law is also expanded, maintaining a five-year prison term for deviations from the core tenets of Indonesia’s six recognized religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism. In the photo: Protests against the new code.

Human Rights Watch said that laws that penalize criticism of public leaders are contrary to international law, and the fact that some forms of expression are considered insulting is not enough to justify the restriction of penalties.

Andreas Harsono, a senior Indonesian researcher in the group, said: “The danger of oppressive laws is not that they are broadly enforced, it is that they provide an avenue for selective enforcement.”

He added that many hotels, even in tourist areas like Bali and Jakarta, will risk losing their visitors.

Harsono said: “These laws allow the police to get bribes, they allow officials to jail political enemies, for example, with the blasphemy law.”