Indonesia is aiming for growth in the domestic aluminum industry

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has confirmed that an export ban on bauxite will take effect in June.

The ban is intended to boost the development of Indonesia’s domestic aluminum processing industry and create local jobs.

Indonesia is resource-rich and surprised markets earlier this year with its commodity export policies, which included a ban on shipments of palm oil and coal, of which Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter.

It is also one of the world’s top suppliers of bauxite, with China as its largest buyer.

The president, popularly known as Jokowi, said the bauxite ban is intended to replicate Indonesia’s success in developing its nickel processing capacity, following the cessation of exports of its raw form in January 2020, which attracted foreign investors , mainly from China, to build local smelters.

While it increased the value of Indonesia’s exports, it also sparked a dispute at the World Trade Organization.

“The government will remain consistent in implementing downstreaming so that the added value can be enjoyed domestically for the development of the country and the well-being of the people,” Widodo stressed.

Before Jakarta introduced a mineral export ban in 2014, which was lifted in 2017, China was the largest importer of Indonesian bauxite.

The announcement by Indonesia is not expected to have a significant impact on prices.