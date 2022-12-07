Indonesia frees convicted terrorist in Bali Umar Patek

Patek was serving a 20-year sentence for his role in the 2002 attacks that killed 202 people from 21 countries.

Indonesia has paroled Umar Patek, convicted for his role in the Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people in 2002, after serving just over half his sentence.

Patek, a member of al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), was jailed for 20 years in 2012 after being found guilty of mixing up the bombs used in the attack on two popular nightclubs in the resort city of Kuta.

After his release, Patek will have to join a “mentoring program” until April 2030, according to a statement from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights on Wednesday announcing his release.

His probation will be revoked if he violates any of its terms during that time, the ministry added.

The Bali attacks were the worst in Indonesian history and led to a crackdown on hardline groups like JI. Australia and the United States also provided funding and assistance to strengthen Jakarta’s counterterrorism operations.

Indonesia announced in August that Patek had become eligible for parole after some reductions to his sentence, in a decision criticized by Australia, site of 88 of the Bali attacks.

On Thursday, Peter Hughes, one of the 200 people injured in the attacks and who spoke at Patek’s trial, said the convicted bombmaker deserved the “heaviest sentence”.

“Let him out, it’s laughable,” he told Australia’s ABC.

Patek was captured in Pakistan in 2011 after nearly 10 years on the run.

Prosecutors asked for life in prison for the 52-year-old because he showed remorse during the trial, and the judge sentenced him to 20 years. Patek was also convicted on other charges related to a series of bombings in Jakarta in 2000 that targeted Christmas Eve religious services and killed 19 people.

Indonesia regularly grants sentence remissions to inmates to commemorate Indonesia’s independence day, August 17.

Authorities believe Patek had “shown changes” after undergoing a de-radicalisation programme, Ministry of Justice and Human Rights spokeswoman Rika Aprianti told AFP.

“The most important thing is that he has pledged allegiance to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said.

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles urged Indonesia to keep Patek under “constant surveillance”.

Tied side by side to wooden posts on a small prison island, most of the attackers were executed by firing squad in 2008.

Ali Imron, who helped organize the attack and drove the van packed with explosives, is serving a life sentence after showing remorse during his trial.