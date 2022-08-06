Indonesia blasts back at Pauline Hanson’s four-letter

A top Indonesian minister fired back at Pauline Hanson’s claims that Indonesian foot-and-mouth disease will enter Australia from Bali because “people are walking in shit.”

The controversial One Nation leader told the Senate on Thursday that Bali’s approach to disease control is “completely different from other countries” in another scathing attack on the government’s response to foot-and-mouth disease.

“Cattle roam the streets, cattle s*** on the ground, people walk in that s***,” she said.

“That s*** will then be brought back in their clothes and on their person and back to this country.”

Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno responded to Ms Hanson’s comments, saying they were baseless and insensitive.

“Actually and honestly, I say, never insult Bali, the tourist icon and center of Indonesia,” he said.

‘Do not disturb (our) peace, moreover, our economic recovery, with false statements.

‘Oh yes, for your information, Bali is not a country. Next time check it in Google first.’

Professor Ketut Puja of the Indonesian Veterinary Medical Association added: ‘Maybe she has never been to Bali. [What she described] is the old time.’

‘Today’s Bali is different. In Denpasar, for example, you don’t see any cows walking around. They are definitely not in cities.

“They’re in cages, in villages, or tied to coconut trees in someone’s field.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government has defended its response to viral fragments of foot-and-mouth disease found in Melbourne, despite concerns from the agricultural sector, which will suffer an $80 billion loss if the disease enters the country.

The opposition has called on Australia to close its borders to Indonesia in response to a foot-and-mouth disease in the country, including the major Australian tourist destination of Bali.

Patrick Hutchinson, chief executive of the Australian Meat Industry Council, said the disease is most likely to enter Australia through smuggled meat, not dirty footwear

“The most important thing I say to people who want a ban is when the latest outbreak worldwide was caused by poo on the trunk (of travelers returning from Bali)?” he said. The age.

Professor Wiku Adisamito said earlier this week that the spread of the disease in Bali has slowed and that the government “hopes to have the disease under control by the end of this year.”

Less than 5 percent of Indonesia’s livestock has been vaccinated against the disease due to a shortage.

But Professor Adisamito insisted: ‘We do everything we can to keep the transmission chain to a minimum.’