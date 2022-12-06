Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Home » Indonesia, Bali criminalises sex outside of marriage
News

Indonesia, Bali criminalises sex outside of marriage

by Jacky
written by Jacky

Urgent warning for Australian travelers heading to Bali as Indonesia passes controversial law making jail time for sex outside of marriage

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:54, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 06:59, December 6, 2022

Indonesia has passed tough new laws criminalizing sex outside of marriage.

Authorities have confirmed that those caught having sex outside of marriage face up to a year behind bars.

The new laws also apply to foreign residents and tourists, including thousands of Australians who visit the island’s hotspot each year.

The new penal code is expected to be approved on December 15, Indonesian deputy justice minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters.

The law may make it difficult for unmarried couples to check into a hotel room.

The draft has the support of some Islamic groups in a country where conservatism is on the rise, though opponents argue it reverses liberal reforms enacted after the 1998 ouster of authoritarian leader Suharto.

An earlier draft of the code was scheduled to pass in 2019, but sparked protests across the country.

more to come

