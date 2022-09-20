Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe claims Australia is still ‘at war’ with Frist Nations people

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has made the extraordinary claim that Australia is still “at war” with the Aborigines and has called for a treaty to bring “peace” to the nation.

The outspoken politician – who previously called the Queen a “colonizer” and will attend an “abolition of the monarchy” protest rather than a memorial to Her Majesty – made the controversial claim on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ms Thorpe, who is a native, said Aboriginal deaths in custody, the removal of Indigenous children from their families and desecration of the nation are the legacy of the British invasion.

“The British Invasion started a war against First Nations people in this country,” Ms Thorpe wrote.

Death in custody, removal of children and desecration of the land are all symptoms of an ongoing war against us.

‘Treaty is an end to the war. It is an agreement to bring peace to our nation.’

Senator Thorpe shared a link detailing the devastating Frontier Wars between European settlers and First Nations people from 1788 to 1930.

Some social media users disagreed with Ms Thorpe, who claimed she was “playing the victim” and criticized her “incendiary language and imagery.”

Last week, Ms Thorpe revealed she would be skipping official service for Queen Elizabeth II in Canberra and instead taking part in an ‘abolition of the monarchy’ protest in Melbourne.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited all federal politicians to attend Her Majesty’s service in the Great Hall of Parliament House on September 22.

“On September 22, I mourn our ancestors and our ancient people who fought in the Frontier Wars and who died fighting for this country,” she said. The Australian.

“After a healing ceremony, I will demonstrate to protest over 500 deaths in custody since the Royal Commission in Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.

“The Treaty is the solution to the injustice we face, by bringing people together to end the war that started in 1788.”

Senator Thorpe referred to the devastating Frontier Wars between European settlers and First Nations people that resulted in 416 massacres and an estimated death toll of 10,000 Indigenous people (photo, Australia Day protests at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, ​​Canberra)

Days earlier, Ms Thorpe unleashed an extraordinary diatribe against the Queen and the “institution she represents,” despite claiming she would not “rage” after her death.

“They buried our kids in the sand and kicked their heads off, and you want me to pay my respects?” Ms Thorpe wrote on Twitter.

“This isn’t about an individual, it’s about the institution she represents and the genocide for which they are responsible.”

Ms. Thorpe is an outspoken critic of the monarchy and is currently pushing for a treaty with First Nations people.

Senator Thorpe revealed she would skip the official Queen Elizabeth II memorial service in Canberra and instead travel to the highway to take part in an anti-monarchy protest (poster, photo) in Melbourne

During her oath of office in August, Ms Thorpe raised her fist over her head in protest and labeled Queen Elizabeth II a ‘colonizing queen’.

She also has a push from Mr Albanese to organize a referendum to introduce an Indigenous voice into parliament.

Indigenous leaders from across the country lobbied for constitutional change, urging the government to hold a referendum in a landmark document known as the Uluru Statement of the Heart.

The Voice to Parliament would establish a permanent constitutional body, representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and would advise the government on policies related to Indigenous issues.

Ms Thorpe labeled the referendum a ‘waste of money’ and time and wants a treaty with First Nations people instead – as Australia is the only Commonwealth country that has never signed a treaty with its indigenous people.