Indigenous senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s attack on Albo’s Shaq publicity stunt

A native senator blasted a bizarre short appearance by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal at Anthony Albanese’s press conference on Saturday.

The star was supposed to pledge his support for the native vote to parliament, but instead delivered some vague platitudes and quickly left.

Now Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price of the country’s liberals has labeled the prime minister’s publicity stunt as “ignorant and clumsy.”

She added: “I have no doubt that Shaq is a top executive, but it’s a bit insulting to enlist a black American to help black Australians as if it were all about the color of someone’s skin.”

Indigenous Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price (pictured) has summoned the Prime Minister over the publicity stunt involving former NBA star Shaquille O’Neil to win votes for his Voice referendum

Anthony Albanese and Shaquille O’Neal at a press conference in Sydney

The Prime Minister revealed that O’Neal had requested a meeting in Sydney to learn more about the referendum on the proposed Indigenous vote to parliament.

The Towering basketball star stormed into the Prime Minister’s press conference with his imposing 216cm frame, dwarfing Mr. Albanese, who stands at 173cm.

He greeted the Prime Minister before gently tugging on the hand of Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney to touch his forehead in a strange exchange.

“Hello Australia, nice to see you,” he told the press, before telling Prime Minister and Senator Burney, Congratulations to you and I want you to know that Shaq loves Australia, okay?

He turned and left the room within 10 seconds of arriving, pausing only to remind the prime minister to “give him that permission too” to take home the boomerangs he’d been given earlier.

Shaquille O’Neal greets Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney at press conference

Senator Price said: “If the Prime Minister and Minister for Indigenous Australians think Shaq’s experience of ‘lifting marginalized people’ is the answer to winning Yes votes to the Vote…both are with what Aboriginal needs are.” are Australians’

The stormy visit stunned the press, but Northern Territory Senator Price, a former mayor of Alice Springs, ridiculed the moment.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” she posted on Facebook afterwards.

She added: ‘Aboriginal Australians historically have more in common with Native Americans than with African Americans.

‘Such superficiality without substance when we are confronted with such serious problems… Too bad, Prime Minister and Minister.

Mr Albanese revealed that O’Neal had requested the Sydney meeting on Saturday to try and understand more about the matter

The Prime Minister insisted that the meeting with the basketball star had been a huge success and later told media: “It was a very positive conversation,

“He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

‘He knows we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to educate himself on what this is’ [Voice] the debate was about… by having direct contact with the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and with me as Prime Minister.

“It’s a very positive discussion about how Australia is viewed in the world.”

The prime minister hopes the NBA legend will lend his profile to promoting a campaign in support of the referendum.

Mr Albanese revealed that he had given O’Neal a Rabbitohs jersey and in return Shaq had given his son Nathan an LA Lakers shirt.

The NBA legend is in Australia for promotional events.

“I am very pleased and very proud that Shaq has made a request through the Prime Minister to talk specifically about the plans we have regarding a referendum,” Ms Burney said.

“He said it was a noble job, that it was important.

“The most important thing in what the Prime Minister has said is that we need to build broad support across the country for a referendum change. It’s not easy in Australia. We all know that.

“And I think it’s important to have Shaquille O’Neal as part of a campaign, but it’s also extremely important that we build support across the community.

“It was so great to meet him and to see the international interest from people like Mr O’Neal in the project we have on the referendum.”

Shaquille O’Neal arrives at Culture Kings in Melbourne as hordes of fans try to meet him

Fans queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the NBA legend as he visited a Culture Kings store in Melbourne

His performance at a Melbourne streetwear store on Wednesday caused local alleyways to become blocked with hordes of fans.

The four-time NBA champion, 50, was a guest at Culture Kings streetwear and hundreds of people queued for hours to see the sporting legend in person.

Security guards were deployed to maintain order as overzealous fans began to climb the walls for a closer view of the Los Angeles Lakers Great.

Shaq is in Australia for a series of entrepreneurial talks in Melbourne and Sydney.

Fans can expect an intimate and uncensored Q&A session during the show called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal.

His journey combines business with pleasure, as he also brings his musical alter ego DJ Diesel to a Melbourne nightclub.

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson also enjoyed a flirty encounter with the American basketball legend when he appeared on her radio show for an interview.

The sportsman went out of his way to compliment the mother of one, while also doing some devious digs at her co-host Kyle Sandilands.