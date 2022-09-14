Indigenous protest on Queen’s national day of mourning in Brisbane: Warriors Aboriginal Resistance

<!–

On the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, a protest for indigenous peoples will be held.

Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, which has more than 60,000 Facebook followers, will take to the streets of Brisbane on September 22 to denounce the past atrocities and impact of British colonization in Australia.

“This is a stand against the ongoing crimes committed against marginalized First Nations, black, brown and Asian communities. We do not support benefactors or Stolenwealth (sic) and demand justice, truth and accountability for all. Justice for all,” the group wrote.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

While supporters applaud her 70-year reign, some Indigenous leaders say the British monarchy represents a violent history.

Macquarie University academic and Wiradjuri wife Sandy O’Sullivan said they were victims of racism for refusing to celebrate the Queen’s reign.

“Along with many other Aboriginal people, I have experienced a lot of racism and ridicule for not celebrating the reign of the previous monarch, Queen Elizabeth II,” they told AAP.

“For many, it’s because during that reign she did little to mend that relationship, make reparations and speak out.”

Macquarie University researcher and member of the Dharug community, Jo Rey, questioned the future of the monarchy.

“While the Queen is dead, the colonization is alive and well, alive in every bureaucracy. The fate of the monarchy is short-lived. The fate of the planet is more important,” said Dr. Rey.

The co-chair of the First People’s Assembly of Victoria, Aunt Geraldine Atkinson, an elder of Bangerang and Wiradjuri, described the proclamation ceremony for King Charles III in Edinburgh as tone-deaf.

“If our people are still dying behind bars because of unfair policies and the indifference of politicians who have ignored countless calls for reform, it’s hard to swallow that millions of dollars are being spent on this kind of pomp and circumstance,” she said.

Still, some Aboriginal supporters of the Queen paid tribute, including former Indigenous Advisory Council chair Warren Mundine, who criticized the AFL’s cancellation of a scheduled minute of silence during the AFLW’s Indigenous Round.

He also argued that colonization should not be blamed on social and economic inequalities.

“Young Aboriginal people will be ruined by the mindset that every problem Aboriginal people face today … is explained by the abuses of history and the traumas of colonization supposedly perpetuated through current generations,” wrote the gentleman. Mundine in an op-ed for Sky News.