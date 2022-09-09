Indigenous professor says the Queen built her wealth on ‘pain and suffering’

An Indigenous professor has described the Queen as an “architect” of colonialism who built her wealth on “pain and suffering” in the wake of her death at age 96.

Sandy O’Sullivan, of the Department of Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, posted a Twitter thread Friday morning saying it is “outrageous” to expect Aboriginal people to respond respectfully to the news.

Queen Elizabeth was born 138 years after Australia was colonized by Great Britain in 1788. However, Professor O’Sullivan claimed that she had not intervened to protect Aboriginal people from harm in the 20th century.

Queen Elizabeth visited Australia 16 times during her 70-year reign. In 2002 (above) she famously watched a cultural show at the Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park in Cairns

Professor O’Sullivan, who is Wiradjuri and identifies as transgender and non-binary, tweeted: “For those who say we should be magnanimous about the Queen’s passing, a reminder that the Queen herself has appeared several times in the lives of indigenous stabbed people. .

‘She was not a spectator of the effects of colonization and colonialism, she was an architect of them.

“To require indigenous people to respect the death of someone who has deliberately made our lives worse is outrageous. It’s worth considering what she *could have done — and hasn’t done — to bring about change.

“In the 20th century, she could have intervened so many times and restored the relationship between indigenous peoples and ‘the crown’ because she had more than ceremonial power to do so. She did nothing.’

Professor O’Sullivan further accused the Queen of participating in land theft, arguing that she could have ordered the Australian government to return land to the Aborigines.

“What she did ‘did’ was to be an active participant in stealing our land,” the professor wrote.

The professor claimed that Prime Minister Gough Whitlam’s resignation in 1975 demonstrated the Queen’s influence on Australian politics.

“Instead of giving back and making reparations of her vast wealth, her agents (which she had explicit control over, see ‘The Dismissal’) kept stealing land and when they had everything, they stole our children,” she wrote. reference to the stolen generations.

‘She had an influence on the ‘commonwealth’. Her wealth is not only ceremonial and not passively acquired.

“It is built on the pain and suffering of indigenous peoples. That was the plan all along and that’s the plan that she was an agent all her career.”

However, recently unsealed documents revealed that John Kerr, the governor-general at the time of The Dismissal, unilaterally fired then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam without the Queen’s leadership or knowledge.

Professor O’Sullivan’s comments were blasted by other social media users, with many noting that the Queen was not personally responsible for colonialism.

One wrote: ‘Another college professor with an absolutely terrible outlook. It just goes to show that our universities are a joke.’

Another added: ‘Many millions are mourning her loss and you are coming out with this rant. There is a time in the place – read the room’.

A third commenter said: ‘This is why the Australian government should not pay a cent to universities.’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid Australian tribute to Queen Elizabeth who died overnight in Balmoral, Scotland.

He said: ‘With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end.

“The government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are mourning a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.”

The flag at the parliament building has been flown at half-mast.